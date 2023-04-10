2023 London Book Fair presents Think Like A Molecule by Chuck Champlin

A groundbreaking work about the building blocks of life will be at the 2023 London Book Fair

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to have your mind blown as a revolutionary book penned by an equally revolutionary author and former corporate communications executive for The Walt Disney Company, delves into the infinite potential and possibilities of molecules and how they perhaps have shaped our thinking minds. This thought-provoking small book takes readers on a journey through the building blocks of life and the role they play in shaping the way we think and perceive the world around us— the book’s first stop of the journey will take part at the 2023 London Book Fair this coming April 18-20, 2023.

Apart from unveiling the secrets of the molecules, this captivating read explores the molecular makeup of the brain and how these “teeny tiny” particles have the power to unlock the secrets of the mind. The cutting-edge research and provided facts to support the contents of this book, it is sure to leave a lasting impression on anyone who picks this up.

The fair will be one of those limited opportunities for readers to get a hand on a copy of this book. Authors Press takes pride in having to represent this work on behalf of the author and present it to the world.

Think Like A Molecule: Seeking Inspiration in the Structures of Thought

Written by Chuck Champlin

Kindle |

Paperback |

