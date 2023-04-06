Gold Eagle® Co. Brands STA-BIL® and 303® Announce GRIDLIFE Festival Tour Participation and Sponsorship

Gold Eagle Company’s new 303 Slick Shine Ceramic Detailer being used to clean sponsored Street Mod Time Attack Driver Kal Fortner's Mercedes AMG GTS.
Kelsey Rowlings - Gold Eagle's sponsored Formula Drift Pro Spec Driver competing at GRIDLIFE
STA-BIL® and 303® announces a continuation of their long-time partnership with the GRIDLIFE Festival Tour and official sponsorship of TrackBattle.
This multi-faceted festival series allows us to showcase our new products, demonstrate their effectiveness, and gain direct feedback from our customers.”
— STA-BIL Brand Manager, Bob Galuska
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gold Eagle® Company, manufacturer of STA-BIL® and 303® products, announces a continuation of their long-time partnership with the GRIDLIFE Festival Tour and official sponsorship of TrackBattle, the event’s time attack class. STA-BIL is designated for 2023 as GRIDLIFE’s Official Performance Chemicals and 303 is the event’s Official Appearance Products line.
Now in its 10th year of operations, GRIDLIFE is a series of motorsport events and festivals that are held throughout North America that combines on-track competition across an array of motorsport disciplines (drifting, GLTC, Time Attack) with a music, camping, and food venue, Concours and more; all in a festival like atmosphere, unlike any other motorsports event in North America.
GRIDLIFE’s first festival event was held March 31 – April 2 at Carolina Motorsports Park in Kershaw, SC. Both STA-BIL and 303 brands were well represented at the opening festival event providing merchandise and swag for attendees with booths in the pro paddock area.
GRIDLIFE’s TrackBattle is a Time Attack competition against the clock to see which cars and teams are the fastest for the weekend for both advanced and expert drivers. The competition is open to all makes, models, and drivetrains from AWD to FWD. Seven classes compete under limited rules including Sundae Cup, Falken ClubTR, Street, StreetGT, StreetMOD, TrackMOD, and Unlimited.
STA-BIL Brand Manager, Bob Galuska, says, "We are proud to once again be sponsoring the GRIDLIFE festival series. This multi-faceted festival series allows us to showcase our new products, demonstrate their effectiveness, and gain direct feedback from our customers. GRIDLIFE provides a truly unique motorsports experience that can only be understood if you attend as there is something for everyone to enjoy.”
The remaining six festivals include: Watkins Glen (4/28 – 4/30). Midwest Festival in South Haven, MI (6/2 – 6/4), the Mid-Ohio Meet (8/4-8/6) in Lexington, OH, Circuit Legends in Salisbury, CT at Lime Rock Park (8/18-8/20), and the final Laguna Festival in Salinas, CA at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (10/20-10/22). Additionally, STA-BIL and 303 have three sponsored drivers who will be attending multiple festival stops throughout the year - Kelsey Rowlings, Formula Drift Pro Spec Driver; Feras Qartoumy, Unlimited Time Attack driver; and Kal Fortner, Street Mod Time Attack driver.
For more information about Gold Eagle Company’s GRIDLIFE festival experience follow FaceBook and Instagram. For more information about Gold Eagle Company news and products including STA-BIL fuel stabilizer or 303 detailing products, visit www.goldeagle.com.
About Gold Eagle Company
Founded in 1932, Gold Eagle® Co. is a family-owned and operated company that is an industry pioneer in the production and distribution of performance chemicals and surface treatments. Gold Eagle is driven to produce innovative products that protect and preserve the things we love and its award-winning lineup of products, includes STA-BIL®, 303® products, Hot Shot’s Secret®, TriNova®, HEET® Gas-Line Antifreeze, and 104+® Octane Boost.
