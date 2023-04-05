CORE Chiropractic Adds New Cutting-Edge HEIT Therapy

CORE Chiropractic has integrated HEIT therapy into its services in a bid to further provide the latest pain relief techniques to its teeming patients.

CORE Chiropractic, a leading chiropractic clinic based in Houston, has recently added a new state-of-the-art therapy to its suite of treatment options. The new therapy, called High Energy Inductive Therapy (HEIT), is a non-invasive treatment that uses acoustic waves to stimulate healing in the body.

HEIT therapy has been shown to be effective in treating a wide range of musculoskeletal conditions, including chronic pain, joint inflammation, and injuries to the tendons, ligaments, and muscles. It works by increasing blood flow to the affected area, stimulating the production of new cells, and promoting the body's natural healing processes.

One of the key benefits of HEIT therapy is that it is completely non-invasive and does not require any incisions or injections. All a patient has to do is lie down on a treatment table and a handheld device is used to deliver acoustic waves to the affected area. The therapy is painless and no downtime is required for recovery, so patients can resume their normal activities immediately after treatment.

CORE Chiropractic is one of the first chiropractic clinics in Houston to offer HEIT therapy, and the clinic's team of experienced chiropractors and therapists are excited to add this treatment to their repertoire. With the clinic’s investment in the latest HEIT therapy equipment, it is poised to deliver precise and effective treatments to its patients.

In addition to HEIT therapy, the award-winning chiropractic care offers a full range of chiropractic services, including spinal adjustments, massage therapy, and corrective exercises. The clinic's team of chiropractors and therapists work together to provide personalized treatment plans for each patient, with the goal of helping them achieve long-term pain relief and improved mobility.

Patients interested in learning more about HEIT therapy or any other services offered at CORE Chiropractic can visit the clinic's website or call to schedule a consultation at its two locations in the Galleria area and Energy Corridor.

