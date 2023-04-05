Premier’s statement on Passover

CANADA, April 5 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement in honour of Passover:

“As the sun sets this evening, Jewish people in British Columbia and all over the world will celebrate the beginning of Passover.

“Food, drink, wine and songs will be shared among family and friends at Seder tables around the province. Recitations from the Haggadah will keep the inspirational tale of the Exodus, when God delivered Moses and Israelites from bondage in ancient Egypt to liberation, alive.

“As we face today’s uncertain global landscape, the story is a powerful reminder that together we can prevail against tyranny, and with courage, we can confront injustice.

“Our shared work to build a better world continues. At the same time, Passover is an opportunity to honour the history of Jewish people and their fight for freedom from oppression.

“For all British Columbians, Passover is an opportunity to celebrate British Columbia’s Jewish community and the many contributions that the Jewish community has made – and continues to make – to our province.

“To everyone in the Jewish community who is celebrating, in British Columbia and around the world, I wish you a happy Passover – Chag Pesach Sameach.”