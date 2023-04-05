8 Things to have on an Easter Break Camping, Hunting, RVing and Outdoor Activities Trip

Solar Refrigerator Company examines the popular activities to explore this easter break and the Dos and Don'ts on an adventure.

ORO VALLEY, AZ, USA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar Refrigerator Company is a full-service solar equipment supplier providing quality products from various manufacturers. Visit our website for a full list of recommended solar fridges, solar freezers, inverters, solar panels, solar batteries and charge controllers. SRCR450DW 15.9 cu ft solar refrigerator reduced to $2,055.

The easter period is a popular time when friends and family convene to create new experiences and memories. Some of the popular activities a lot of people will be involved in include:

1. Camping

2. Hunting

3. RVing

4. Hiking

5. Surfing

6. Lounging on the beach

7. Rock Climbing

8. Mountain biking

9. Wildlife watching

Camping Top Tips and things to remember when planning a trip:

• Weather: April can be a transitional month, with the possibility of both warm, sunny days and cold, wet weather. Be sure to check the weather forecast for the camp area, and pack accordingly. Bring layers of clothing that can be easily added or removed depending on the temperature, as well as rain gear in case of wet weather.

• Campsite availability: Be sure to check ahead of time to get the best campsite and to find out what facilities will be available.

• Wildlife: Spring is a time when many wildlife species are becoming more active. Keep in mind that bears, snakes, and other animals may be more active in the spring, so be sure to take appropriate precautions, such as storing food securely and being aware of the surrounding area.

• Activities: Depending on the campsite. There may be a variety of outdoor activities available in April. Some popular options include hiking, fishing, and wildlife watching.

Solar Refrigerator Company recommends these must buys to take on the trip:

1. 100 Watt Solar Panel Briefcase + Charging Kit

2. 200 Watt Solar Panel Briefcase + Charging Kit

3. X500 Lithium Portable Power Station

4. Dometic 2.7 cu ft (75L) RV refrigerator CFX3 75DZ

Hunting Top Tips and things to remember when planning a trip.

The timing of the hunting season varies depending on the state and the specific game being hunted. Generally, the hunting seasons for different game species are set by state wildlife management agencies. When planning to go hunting, it is important to check the state's wildlife management agency or the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to find out the specific dates for the game of interest. Spring turkey and wild boar are popular game species to hunt around April

Solar Refrigerator Company recommends these must buys to take on this outdoor trip:

1. Phocos 3.7 cu ft (104L) Solar Freezer

2. 200 Watt Solar Panel Briefcase + Charging Kit

3. EcoSolarCool 2.7 cu ft (75L) RV fridge ESCR2XPR

4. X500 Lithium Portable Power Station

RVing Top Tips and things to remember when planning a trip.

RVing stands for "recreational vehicle-ing" and refers to traveling and camping using a recreational vehicle (RV). RVs are a motor vehicle or trailer that is equipped with living quarters, including a bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, and often a living area. RVing allows travelers to explore different areas and experience the great outdoors while still having access to many of the amenities and conveniences they are used to.

• Do plan ahead and make reservations for campsites in advance, especially during peak travel seasons.

• Do research the rules and regulations of the specific campgrounds and follow them closely.

• Do prepare for different types of weather.

• Do bring a map and get familiarized with the area, as GPS signals can be spotty in some areas.

• Do be respectful of other campers and the natural environment.

Solar Refrigerator Company recommends these must buys to take when RVing:

1. 200 Watt Solar Panel Briefcase + Charging Kit

2. DL 12V 100AH Lithium Ion Battery by Dakota Lithium

3. Dometic 2.7 cu ft (75L) RV refrigerator CFX3 75DZ

4. Dometic 10 cu ft (283L) RV solar fridge.

Hiking Top Tips and things to remember when planning a trip.

Hiking is a popular outdoor activity that involves walking or trekking on trails or paths in natural environments such as mountains, forests, and deserts. Here are some things to keep in mind when planning to go hiking:

• Wear appropriate footwear.

• Dress for the weather.

• Carry plenty of water.

• Pack a map and compass.

• Bring snacks.

• Leave no trace.

• Start with an easy trail.

• Tell someone before leaving.

Solar Refrigerator Company recommends these must buys to take when Hiking:

1. X500 Lithium Portable Power Station

Surfing & Beach Activities Top Tips and things to remember when planning this activity.

Surfing and beach activities are popular outdoor activities that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. Here are some things to keep in mind when planning to go surfing or engaging in other beach activities:

• Check the weather and ocean conditions.

• Wear sunscreen.

• Bring plenty of water.

• Know one's limits.

• Respect the environment.

• Learn about rip currents.

• Most importantly, have fun!

Solar Refrigerator Company recommends these must buys to take to the beach:

1. EcoSolarCool 2.7 cu ft (75L) RV fridge ESCR2XPR

2. Dometic 2.7 cu ft (75L) RV refrigerator CFX3 75DZ

3. X500 Lithium Portable Power Station

Rock climbing, Mountain biking and Wildlife watching Top Tips and things to remember when planning a trip.

Rock climbing is an exhilarating and challenging outdoor activity that involves climbing up or across natural rock formations or artificial rock walls.

Mountain biking is a fun and challenging outdoor activity that involves riding a specially designed bicycle on off-road trails and terrain, such as mountains, hills, and forests.

Wildlife watching is a popular outdoor activity that involves observing wild animals in their natural habitats.

Solar Refrigerator Company recommends these must buys to take for these types of activities:

1. X500 Lithium Portable Power Station

2. EcoSolarCool 2.7 cu ft (75L) RV fridge ESCR2XPR

3. Dometic 2.7 cu ft (75L) RV refrigerator CFX3 75DZ

Visit the company's website www.solarrefrigerator.com