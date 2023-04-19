Sculpting Beauty RN is the FIRST Practice in West Bloomfield to Offer Revolutionary Sylfirm X

Sculpting Beauty RN is the only family practice in West Bloomfield with this innovative treatment technology!
As soon as I knew that patients could receive 12 treatments from Sylfirm X, I knew we had to have it at Sculpting Beauty RN!”
— Megan Hysko
WEST BLOOMFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Megan Hysko, RN is proud to announce that Sculpting Beauty RN now offers the revolutionary Sylfirm X. The Sylfirm X is the world's first FDA Approved Pulsed Wave and Continuous Wave Radio Frequency Microneedling System. Sculpting Beauty RN is the first clinic in West Bloomfield to incorporate this system into its state-of-the-art practice.
This revolutionary, hard-to-find, treatment is clinically proven to safely and effectively address a number of issues, including wrinkles, redness, acne scars, minimizing pores, and improving the overall look and tone of the skin.
- Minimization of Wrinkles
- Lifting and Tightening
- Scalp Circulation
- Reduction of Stretch Marks
- Minimization of Pores
- Skin Rejuvenation
During a Sylfirm X treatment, the device inserts After 300 micron gold microneedles into the skin, therapeutics electromagnetic fields are formed within the layers. Na effects can also be observed, allowing fundamental skin regeneration happens due to Selective Regional Regeneration Radie Repeated Pulse.
"I am so excited to be the first in the West Bloomfield area to bring the Sylfirm X treatment to our patients. I have to say the Sylfirm X is a major step forward in microneedling” said Megan Hysko, dedicated Registered Nurse at Sculpting Beauty RN. “As soon as I knew that patients could receive 12 treatments from Sylfirm X, I knew we had to have it for Sculpting Beauty RN” she added.
The Sylfirm X is a powerful, but comfortable treatment process. With short treatment times and no downtime, it is very convenient for patients to schedule their appointments.
“I know our patients will enjoy the proven results offered by Sylfirm X." Megan said.
At Sculpting Beauty RN our goal is to surround our clients with every possibility for enhancing beauty and creating the look of their dreams. Here you will find our solutions to all of your personal aesthetic needs. Megan is our in house Aesthetic Beauty Nurse Injector who will be consulting and performing all medical treatments to enhance your natural beauty. Megan is a Registered Nurse with over 20 years of experience and is highly skilled in her craft. She has assisted countless women with excellent results.
