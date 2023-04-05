Capital Vacations® Announces Management Agreement with Eagle Point Vacation Resort

We’re honored that Eagle Point selected Capital Vacations Resort Management. We applaud the board’s vetting process and look forward to a long and successful relationship.”
— Travis Bary, Chief Operating Officer, Capital Vacations
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Vacations, the leading provider of management services, vacation products, and sales solutions for independent resorts, is the new management company for Eagle Point Vacation Resort in Vail, Colorado. As part of the agreement, Capital Vacations will provide professional resort management including a full suite of services to the Owners’ association.
Eagle Point Vacation Resort is a hidden gem in Vail offering the comforts of home and affordable lodging in a luxury destination. A year-round travel destination, Eagle Point offers a quiet and convenient respite for owners and guests with its 54 one- and two-bedroom condominium units with full kitchens and resort amenities. Guests are surrounded by beautiful scenery and wildlife as they enjoy a wide variety of year-round activities including world-class skiing in the winter and outdoor nature adventures all year long.
“Our former management company set a high bar with its services. In selecting their successor, our Board conducted an extensive search with great due diligence. We wanted to ensure that our new management company could exceed expectations. We found that in Capital Vacations.” said Anne K. Doll, Board President, Eagle Point Vacation Resort.
“We’re honored that Eagle Point selected Capital Vacations Resort Management. We applaud the board’s vetting process and look forward to a long and successful relationship,” said Travis Bary, Chief Operating Officer, Capital Vacations.
About Capital Vacations.
Capital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with over 200 Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 1,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships. CapitalVacations.com
