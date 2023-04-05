2023 London Book Fair presents The Sacred Writings of St. John the Apostle by Rev. Dr. Henry B. Malone

An eye-opening work to deepen reader’s understanding of the New Testament makes it way to the 2023 London Book Fair

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author, doctor, and Reverend Henry B. Malone presents The Sacred Writings of St. John the Apostle: The Biblical Scholarship Series on the New Testament Writing Modern Received Eclectic Text Compared to the Early Papyri and Uncials (4), a groundbreaking book that offers a comprehensive guide to the Greek text of the New Testament that many of us have found complex. Written specifically for pastors and serious Bible scholars, this book is designed to save time and increase accuracy when studying the original language of the New Testament. Rev. Dr. Henry B. Malone will be taking his work and his thought-provoking insights at the 2023 London Book Fair this coming April 18-20.

The book’s main focus is on the “Received Texts” of St. John’s writings, which have been used since their inception and remain in use today. Though in-depth study of St. John’s writings in today’s era (especially in younger generations) is scarce, Rev. Malone was able to stimulate his readers’ curiosity to delve into the world of St. John through his mastery in penning down his thoughts and insights. Changes to the text over time are color-coded in Greek script, and the textual critics’ effort to recover the original autographs is recorded at the top of the page. Additionally, the book provides an interlinear Bible at a level one English translations for added clarity.

The Sacred Writings of St. John the Apostle also features a unique parallel and vertical format that displays the major Greek Uncials and Papyri published. This documentation takes readers within 20 to 40 years of the original autographs, making it an invaluable resource for those seeking a deeper understanding of the New Testament’s Greek text.

Rev. Dr. Henry B. Malone preferred to be addressed as Pastor Hank and have a long experience in the field of ministry.

Copies of The Sacred Writings of St. John the Apostle is available on Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more online book retailers.

