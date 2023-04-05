2023 London Book Fair presents Sermons with Insight by Roland Zimany

Discover the Powerful Insights of How Christians Should View and Cope with Life’s Hurdles

It is the Church's role, Zimany states, to put people in touch with God so that they can find their way to a life path that allows them to see God's will as it touches individual lives.” — Review by Barbara Bamberger Scott, The US Review of Books

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life isn’t all rainbows and unicorns; life also brings forth storms and floods that can be exhausting and frightening to overcome. When life gets tough and is too much to handle, where do you confide your woes?

Pastor Roland Zimany’s Sermons with Insight will make its way as one of Authors Press’ lineup for this year’s London Book Fair which will take place at Olympia London this April 18 to 20, 2023. A collection of sermons and impeccable insights of Pastor Roland Zimany, Ph. D. that will certainly be an inspiration to people of all ages. The book contains liturgical lessons of all seasons; the author delivers sermon after sermon to let readers ponder and instill in their hearts the essence of his book Sermons with Insight.

“Zimany’s speaking and writing about important spiritual issues shows his deep knowledge of Scripture. He delves into the Bible to present spiritual life lessons about faith to his congregation. His sermons are relatable and he effortlessly brings the ancient stories of the Bible into modern times to readers. Zimany not only preaches about faith, but spirituality in other areas of life as well. When he speaks about topics as disparate as climate change, marriage, and poverty, he does so with great clarity.”

— Review by Ella Vincent, Hollywood Book Reviews

Roland Zimany is a graduate of Princeton University, he had a career in business and government sectors for fourteen years in New York City areas before obtaining an M. Div, from Union Theological Seminary and a doctorate degree in Religion from Duke University. Afterwards, Roland Zimany proceeded to work as a Lutheran minister and as a professor of Philosophy and Religion at Blackburn College.

Sermons with Insight

Written by Roland Zimany, Ph. D.

Hardcover |

Paperback |

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals is committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.