Jobma Named G2 Leader in Multiple Categories for Spring 2023
We are honoured to have been recognised with these awards and will continue to innovate and improve our services to provide the best possible experience for our clients.”MINNETONKA, MINNESOTA , USA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jobma, a digital interviewing platform headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has recently announced that its video interview software has received multiple awards from G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. The company has been recognised with several awards, including the Leader Spring, Mid-Market, Enterprise, Small Business, Momentum, and Small Business Europe Awards in the recently released Spring 2023 report. These awards are a testament to Jobma’s position as the industry leader in the Digital Interview market.
— Krishna Kant, Jobma's Managing Partner.
The company has achieved this Leader status on the Spring Report by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the Video Interview category. A product must have received 10 or more studies to be included in the report. G2 awards are based on the product’s ease of use, ease of setup, quality of support, and ease of doing business. In addition, these awards consider other factors such as user reviews, customer engagement, growth, and market presence.
"We are honoured to have been recognised with these awards and will continue to innovate and improve our services to provide the best possible experience for our clients. I am incredibly proud of our team for their hard work and dedication to providing the best digital interviewing platform in the industry. Receiving multiple awards from G2 is a testament to their commitment to excellence and our company's mission to democratize access to HR technology."
Jobma’s is the best video interviewing software designed to save HR teams time and money when screening and hiring employees. The company’s innovative use of pre-recorded & live video interviews, audio interviews, and digital assessments allows employers to improve their quality of hire drastically. With over 1000+ clients in 50 countries, 14 different languages, and growing, their goal is to democratize access to HR technology by offering affordable rates at a global scale.
With their latest release, including groundbreaking, meaningful AI capabilities, Jobma is set to disrupt the recruitment industry with its cutting-edge technology in Video interviewing. Jobma’s users love its simplicity and reliability. Jobma’s compliance with GDPR, SOC 2 and CCPA makes it one of the market’s safest and most secure products.
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually, including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500, use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spending, and grow their business.
In conclusion, Jobma has continued to distinguish itself as a leading player in the digital interviewing platform industry, with the recent recognition of its Video Interview Software by G2. The company has achieved this feat through its commitment to excellence, continuous improvement, and user satisfaction. With this recognition, Jobma is set to continue providing high-quality services to its clients across the globe while also democratising access to HR technology.
