2023 London Book Fair presents Tales From the ER and Other Places: OR Always Eat the Lamb Brains! by Jeff Wade

Behind the Scenes of the Emergency Room: A compelling look into 25 years of ER experiences makes it way to the 2023 London Book Fair

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you ever wondered what the everyday life of an ER doctor looks like? Is it like the hectic hustle and bustle and out-of-the-blue emergency calls that we see on TV? Author Dr. Jeff Wade shares a lifetime collection of captivating stories and true-to-life experiences being an ER doctor of over 20 years in Tales From the ER and Other Places: OR Always Eat the Lamb Brains!. This work traverses readers through his years of traveling, running international medical missions and working at a cancer hospital— the same work will be displayed at the 2023 London Book Fair this coming April 18-20, 2023.

This collection of ER stories includes all the interesting, funny, educational, and sometimes disgusting moments Dr. Wade experienced while working in the field of medicine. Even though the stories include numerous humorous undertones that some may overlook or think of it as simply just that, a moment meant to be written there for a laugh, all the stories offer a compelling and engaging window into the life of a doctor with all his passions— and his patients.

Dr. Jeff Wade, the author, has been practicing emergency room doctor for over twenty-five years, he pivoted around the field of medicine and delved into the complex world of writing all the while leading medical missions abroad and working at a leading cancer hospital.

Don’t miss this opportunity to laugh and be entertained by Dr. Wade’s patients’ antics— get your copy of Tales from the ER and Other Places: OR Always Eat the Lamb Brains!. It is up for grabs on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more online book retailers.

Tales from the ER and Other Places: OR Always Eat the Lamb Brains!

Written by Jeff Wade, MD

