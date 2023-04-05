Smarten Spaces Launches its Innovative Digital Workplace Platform for Microsoft Teams

Designed specifically for Microsoft Teams to deliver an exceptional hybrid employee workplace experience

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarten Spaces, a leader in digital workplace solutions, is proud to announce the launch of a purpose-built package, Jumpree by Smarten Spaces for Microsoft Teams, a comprehensive digital workplace platform. As most companies move to working in hybrid, the solution focuses on providing the employee with tools to enhance their experience and increase productivity as they juggle between home and the office. It also helps with companies optimizing and better utilizing their spaces in a flexible world.

The timing of this much needed solution couldn't be better as employees adapt to the new way of working. However, it is critical for companies to provide the employees with the best experience in order to maintain productivity.

According to the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Workplace Experience Applications [1], "Improving the employee workplace experience is the No. 1 priority for 67% of corporate real estate leaders who are increasingly working with the digital workplace team to optimize the hybrid experience".

With Jumpree by Smarten Spaces for Microsoft Teams, employees can exercise a host of options - from selecting the days they work from office, synchronizing schedules with colleagues, and reserving spaces that best suit their requirements. Jumpree by Smarten Spaces enables employees to book meeting and collaboration spaces, desks, and other amenities or any spaces across the office, with ease, without the need for any additional app downloads. Companies can increase their productivity and companies can reduce up to 30% space costs. The solution offers seamless out-of-the-box integration with Microsoft Azure Active Directory, Outlook, and Teams making it easy for companies to deploy and use.

" Jumpree by Smarten Spaces for Microsoft Teams is a game-changer for employee workplace experience," said Dinesh Malkani, Founder & CEO of Smarten Spaces. " Jumpree by Smarten Spaces makes things easy for employees by extending a Microsoft product they already use into a fully integrated solution that is highly intuitive. It removes the complexity of hybrid work and empowers them to collaborate better with their teams while giving them the best choices of spaces they love to work in. As companies move to flexibility in work arrangements, they can optimize their spaces."

The solution is available in multiple packages with a 30-day trial period at Microsoft AppSource, Azure Marketplace, and through Microsoft Teams. It can be self-onboarded by the companies themselves or through the partner ecosystem.

"As the workforce normalizes hybrid models, having the right tools for managing workspaces is vital for productivity and collaboration. Smarten Spaces has developed a specialized solution for Microsoft Teams that will add value to the workplace experience," stated Ben Summers, Director, Product Marketing, Microsoft Teams & Platform at Microsoft Corp.

Smarten Spaces' solution is deployed in over 30 countries globally including with leading Fortune 500 companies. They have recently reached an annual employee transaction rate of 3 million + employee interactions with a 3.5 X growth and deployment to over a million users.

About Smarten Spaces:

Smarten Spaces, incorporated in 2017, is a leading digital workplace experience platform, offering comprehensive solutions to organizations looking to improve employee experience, optimize space usage and enable hybrid work.

Smarten Spaces, has over the years displayed a steady track record and boasts of a robust client portfolio that includes numerous Fortune 500 companies across 100 cities worldwide, including New York, London, Singapore, Sydney, and more.

The platform also offers 120+ pre-integrated complementary technology products and has already made a significant impact, with an annual run rate of 3 million + employee interactions and deployment to over a million users. This remarkable growth is a testament to the platform's adoption and efficiency, as well as its ability to meet the ever-changing needs of organizations in today's world of work.

The company has also been acknowledged by Leading Analysts, Global Industry Experts and Bodies for its innovative solutions, including awards for Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2021 American Business Awards® and recognition as one of the top 3 hottest startups in Singapore by Singapore Business Review 2020. Don't miss out on the opportunity to revolutionize your workplace with the new Jumpree by Smarten Spaces by Smarten Spaces for Microsoft Teams - the ultimate digital workplace platform.

