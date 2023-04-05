Volta Finance Limited Half-year Report

Volta Finance Limited (VTA/VTAS)

Publication of the Half-Yearly Financial Report

for the period from 1 August 2022 to 31 January 2023

Guernsey, 5 April 2023

Volta Finance Limited has published its results for the six month period ended 31 January 2023.

The half-yearly financial report is attached to this release and will be available on Volta Finance Limited's website (www.voltafinance.com) shortly and will be uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary and Administrator

BNP Paribas S.A, Guernsey Branch

guernsey.bp2s.volta.cosec@bnpparibas.com

+44 (0) 1481 750 853

Corporate Broker and Corporate Finance Advisor

Cenkos Securities plc

Andrew Worne

Daniel Balabanoff

+44 (0) 20 7397 8900

For the Investment Manager

AXA Investment Managers Paris

Serge Demay

serge.demay@axa-im.com

+33 (0) 1 44 45 84 47

ABOUT VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED

Volta Finance Limited is incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. Volta's home member state for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is the Netherlands. As such, Volta is subject to regulation and supervision by the AFM, being the regulator for financial markets in the Netherlands.

Volta's Investment objectives are to preserve its capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis. The Company currently seeks to achieve its investment objectives by pursuing exposure predominantly to CLO's and similar asset classes. A more diversified investment strategy across structured finance assets may be pursued opportunistically. The Company has appointed AXA Investment Managers Paris an investment management company with a division specialised in structured credit, for the investment management of all its assets.

ABOUT AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) is a multi-expert asset management company within the AXA Group, a global leader in financial protection and wealth management. AXA IM is one of the largest European-based asset managers with 2,623 professionals and €817 billion in assets under management as of the end of September 2022.

