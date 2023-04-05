Finalists chosen for CJF Jackman Excellence Award

TORONTO, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is proud to announce its shortlists for the CJF Jackman Awards for Excellence in Journalism , honouring news organizations that embody exemplary journalism and have a profound positive impact on the communities they serve. Finalists are recognized in two categories: large and small media.

Through this prestigious award, the CJF has since 1996 recognized news organizations that embrace ideals of journalistic excellence – originality, courage, independence, accuracy, social responsibility, accountability and diversity.

"Canadian news organizations last year, both large and small, have brought audiences compelling stories with a significant impact on people and communities across Canada," says jury chair Christopher Waddell, professor emeritus at Carleton University's School of Journalism and Communication. "The compelling stories chosen as finalists covered subjects from across the country and beyond – social policy, sports, politics, environmental concerns and Indigenous affairs. Cumulatively, they highlight some of the major issues that have captured public attention and provoked change over the past year."

The five finalists in the large media category (more than 50 full-time employees) and the stories and/or series shortlisted for the award are:

The five finalists in the small media category (fewer than 50 full-time employees) and the stories and/or series shortlisted for the award are:

All finalists' story submissions are available on our awards page

The winners will be announced at the CJF Awards ceremony on June 13 at the Royal York Hotel. For tickets, tables and sponsorship opportunities, see contact information below or visit the CJF Awards page.

The CJF Jackman Award jury members are:

Christopher Waddell (chair);

(chair); Catherine Cano , president of CanoVision and former executive with CPAC and Radio-Canada;

, president of CanoVision and former executive with CPAC and Radio-Canada; Manjula Dufresne , former producer, The National , CBC News Network;

, former producer, , CBC News Network; Wendy Metcalfe , vice-president of content and editor-in-chief, Hearst Connecticut Media Group.

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

