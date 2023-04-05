Submit Release
February 2023 bar examination results released

The State Board of Law Examiners met to review applications and make recommendations for the admission to practice law in North Dakota based on the results of the February 2023 state bar exam.  Twenty-one of the 39 applicants who sat for the exam passed.  This is a 54% pass rate, compared to 68% in 2022. 

Twenty-eight of test takers were graduates of the University of North Dakota School of Law.  Of the UND graduates that sat for the exam, 61% passed.  Of the UND graduates who sat for the North Dakota bar examination for the first time, 75% passed.

