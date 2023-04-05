Nebraska Film Office Grant Application Reopens

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is once more accepting applications for the Nebraska Film Office Grant opportunity. Applications to DED for the Nebraska Film Office Grant will reopen on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. (CT) and will close on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. (CT).

The Nebraska Film Office Grant intends to put Nebraska on the film industry’s map and bring about economic growth by offering grants to filmmakers that want to produce a feature film, television series, or miniseries in the Cornhusker State and tell a Nebraska story.

This opportunity is available to resident or non-resident production companies who have budgeted at least $1 million to shoot on location in Nebraska for a production primarily featuring Nebraska-based characters and locales.

Applications may be submitted electronically through DED’s Grant Management System any time after the application live date, and on or before the application due date. The application can be found at https://ne.amplifund.com/Public/Opportunities/Details/968cb529-9daa-4c99-a07f-70b67e2ff6fb.

Program requirements, application guidelines, and more information about the Nebraska Film Office Grant can be found on DED’s webpage at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/incentives/film-office-grant/.

For additional information, contact Nebraska Film Office Grant Program coordinator Ane De Anzola at ane.deanzola@nebraska.gov or 402-471-3769.