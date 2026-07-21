State of Nebraska Recognizes City of Minden’s Business and Workforce Growth

City leaders honored for continued success in the Leadership Certified Community program



The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has recognized the City of Minden (pop. 3,132) for more than a decade of leadership in a statewide program that encourages strategic planning to support business growth. DED’s Southwest Business Development Consultant, Ashley Rice-Gerlach, announced the city’s recertification in the Leadership Certified Community (LCC) program on Monday, July 20th. The city earned LCC status in 2015 and received recertifications in 2021 and 2026.

Minden is one of 29 Nebraska communities in Nebraska’s LCC program, which was established by DED in 2011. The program encourages local leaders to adapt to changes in economic development; provide support for new and expanding businesses; and prioritize childcare, housing, and workforce development projects. LCCs must demonstrate preparedness in strategic planning and display readiness in technological development by marketing their communities online. Qualifying LCCs gain status in the program for five years and are required to maintain community websites to highlight local opportunities for growth.

Local leaders have celebrated ongoing growth within Minden’s hospitality and retail sectors over the past several years. Recent new businesses include the 52 Taphouse brewery, The Corner Nook coffee shop, and The Buzz, which serves specialty teas and shakes. Expanding businesses include Midwest Meats, dance and gymnastics facility Manifold Studios, and the Whippet Wash Carwash.

In April, aerospace and defense composite manufacturer, Royal Engineered Composites, broke ground on a $5 million expansion in Minden. The project includes a $3 million infrastructure investment that will result in an additional 23,000 square feet of production space. The project also includes $2 million in new equipment to increase efficiencies in the composite manufacturing process. The expansion will create an additional 70 jobs and increase the company’s workforce to 250 employees. DED assisted the expansion with an Economic Development grant of $810,000 through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

In 2021, the Nebraska Business Development Center (NBDC) recognized Royal Engineered Composites as the Innovation Business of the Year for technological advancements in manufacturing. The company’s ongoing use of robotics continues to build supply chain efficiencies and new opportunities in workforce development. Royal Engineered Composites was founded in Minden more than 75 years ago.

“Strategic planning requirements in Nebraska’s LCC program support efforts to help existing businesses grow, including those that have served as long-time investors in their communities,” said LCC Program Director Kelly Gewecke. “The program encourages strong relationships between city and business leaders, which have resulted in decades of new development in Minden.”

The City of Minden was one of 12 Nebraska communities to receive federal planning grant funding for new development in 2025. Through the Community Development Block Grant program, DED awarded $53,000 to the city to create a water treatment plan.

"Leadership Certified Community status is more than a designation—it's a reflection of how our community approaches growth,” said Minden City Administrator Michael Krings. “By working collaboratively and planning strategically, Minden continues to create opportunities for businesses, residents, and future generations while remaining competitive for state economic development programs and grant funding."

Community partnerships continue to expand through organizations such as the Minden Development Corporation and the Minden Legacy Fund, strengthening volunteer leadership, philanthropy, and long-term community development.

"Receiving Leadership Certified Community recertification reflects Minden's commitment to thoughtful planning, strong partnerships, and investing in our future,” Mayor Larry Evans said. “This designation recognizes not only the work of our city staff and elected officials, but also the countless volunteers, businesses, and organizations who continue to make Minden an outstanding place to live, work, and raise a family."

Recent quality-of-life investments in the community include park improvement efforts, new pickleball and tennis courts, a trail expansion, and continued work to preserve and enhance Minden's nationally recognized Christmas City tradition.

For additional information about the Leadership Certified Community (LCC) Program, contact Kelly Gewecke at kelly.gewecke@nebraska.gov, 308-627-3151, or visit opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/community/lcc.