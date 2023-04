160 Elementary Schools Receive Computer Science Education Awards

Bugg Elementary's CS100 Award Video

New CS100 Award Honors Elementary School Commitment to Computer Science Education All Schools Still Invited to Apply--Shared Open Source Curricula Available

It turns out that computer science is a literacy, and like other literacies, it must be acquired in the elementary grades.” — John Pearce

MILL VALLEY, CA, USA, April 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- CSisElementary and CSforAll today announced the inaugural group of 160 schools receiving CS100 Awards. CS100 Awards recognize elementary schools that commit to teaching at least ten hours per year of computer science (CS) to every K-5 student. The Awards were announced March 30th at CSK5, The National Summit for K-5 Computer Science Education. Award-winning schools submitted 90-second videos describing their programs, five of which were featured at the CSK5 Summit.The CS100 Award Webpage features the five videos, plus links to free, open source K-5 CS curriculum. Award-winning schools are listed below.The CS100 Awards reflect a new urgency for elementary tech literacy. Facing a digital future, less than 6% of U.S. high school students take even one computer science class. “It turns out that computer science is a literacy, and like other literacies, it must be acquired in the elementary grades. We owe every child a solid understanding of coding, robotics, artificial intelligence, data science, and computational thinking to prepare them for the digital future,” said John Pearce, Executive Director of CSisElementary.Qualifying Schools Still Invited to Apply“This is just the beginning for the CS100 Awards. We invite all qualifying schools to submit CS100 Award Applications for the 2023-2024 school year to gain recognition for their commitment to CS education for all K-5 students. We look forward to a growing community of CS100 schools, and to expanded analysis of best practices and success models.” To apply and learn more, see the CS100 Award Application Page Award-winning schools came from all over the United States, reflecting diverse demographics and nearly every kind of community. Initial review of winning schools indicated 40% Title I schools and wide-ranging ethnic and community composition.Replicable Model, Shared CurriculaThe Model. Surprisingly, 90% of award-winning schools utilized the same model: using one or more Specials teachers to reach all students in all grades. Few winning schools relied upon all classroom teachers or outside contractors for CS instruction.Free Shared Curricula. At the CSK5 Summit, CS100 schools and districts shared free K-5 curricula. CS100 videos feature resources each school used, while Maryland’s Howard County Public Schools provided a complete grade-by-grade breakdown of resources and instruction they use to achieve CS100 status in all their K-5 schools. See the CS100 Award Webpage at CSisElementary.org.The Award Winning CS100 SchoolsBelow are the 160 inaugural CS100 Award-Winning schools. Schools marked with an asterisk designate "All-In" CS100 Award Winners whose CS instruction aligns to all state or district standards for computer science.*Al Seeliger Elementary School - Carson City, NV*Baggett Elementary School - Lawrenceville, GABellows Spring Elementary - Ellicott City, MDBens Branch El - Porter, TX*Berkeley Lake Elementary School - Duluth, GABethel Elem - Gloucester, VABraelinn Elementary School - Peachtree City, GABrauser Maimonides Academy - Fort Lauderdale, FL*Britt Elementary School - Snellville, GABrooke Middle School - Wellsburg, WVBrookwood Forest Elementary - Porter, TXBugg Magnet Elementary School - Raleigh, NC*Burnette Elementary School - Suwanee, GABushy Park Elementary - Glenwood, MDButterfield Elementary School - Maricopa, AZCatherine Kolnaski Magnet School - Groton, CT*Cedar River Elementary - Maple Valley, WACentennial Lane Elementary - Ellicott City, MDCenter Grove School Corporation - Greenwood, IN*Centerville Elementary School - Snellville, GAChartiers Valley Intrmd School - Pittsburgh, PAChartiers Valley Primary Sch - Bridgeville, PAClemens Crossing Elementary - Columbia, MDColumbus School For Girls - Columbus, OH*Cooper Elementary School - Loganville, GACoral Cliffs Elementary - St. George, UT*Corley Elementary School - Lawrenceville, GACradlerock Elementary - Columbia, MDDacula Elementary School - Dacula, GA*Dalraida Elementary School - Montgomery, ALDayton Oaks - Dayton, MDDeep Run Elementary - Elkridge, MDDenton Elementary School - Denton, MDDiamond Valley Elementary - St. George, UTDogwood Elementary - New Caney, TXDucketts Lane - Elkridge, MDDuncan Creek Elementary - Hoschton, GADunn's Corners School - Westerly, RIDunsmuir Elementary - Dunsmuir, CA*E Raymond Appleby School - Spotswood, NJEast Fort Worth Montessori Academy - Fort Worth, TXEdgewood Elementary School - Homewood, ALEdith West Fritsch Elementary School - Carson City, NVElizabeth Green School - Newington, CTElkridge Elementary - Elkridge, MD*Empire Elementary School - Carson City, NVFederalsburg Elementary School - Federalsburg, MDForest Ridge Elementary - Laurel, MDFox Trail Elementary School - Davie, FLFranklin Township School - Quakertown, NJFulton Elementary - Fulton, MDGettysburg Montessori Charter School - Gettysburg, PA*Glacier Park Elementary - Maple Valley, WAGlenn Public School - Glenn, MIGrace Bordewich Mildred Bray Elementary - Carson City, NVGreensboro Elementary School - Greensboro, MDHall-Kent Elementary - Homewood, AL*Harmony Elementary School - Buford, GAHathaway Brown School - Shaker Heights, OH*Hawthorne Elementary - Baltimore, MD*Hebbville Elementary - Baltimore, MDHenry Bauerschlag El - League City, TXHollifield Station Elementary - Ellicott City, MD*Hopkins Elementary School - Lilburn, GAHorizon Elementary School - Washington, UTIlchester Elementary - Ellicott City, MD*Indian Mounds Elementary - Bloomington, MNInman Elementary - Fayetteville, GA*Ivy Creek Elementary School - Buford, GA*J.C. Magill Elementary School - Loganville, GAJeffers Hill Elementary - Columbia, MDJesse D Scott ES - North Las Vegas, NVJohn F Ward El - Houston, TXKalaheo Elementary School - Kalaheo, HIKettle Moraine Schools - Wales, WIKing George Elem - King George, VAKings Manor Elementary School - Kingwood, TXL E Willson Elem Sch - Sheffield, AL*Lake Wilderness Elementary - Maple Valley, WALaura Dearing Elementary School - Las Vegas, NVLawton Elementary School - Lawton, MILe Grand Elementary - Le Grand, CALeague City El - League City, TX*Lilburn Elementary School - Lilburn, GALincoln Elementary School - Osage, IALisbon Elementary - Woodbine, MDMagill Elementary School - Loganville, GAManor Woods Elementary - Ellicott City, MDMark Twain Elementary School - Carson City, NVMary G. Fritz Elementary School of Yalesville - Yalesville, CTMay Moore Primary School - Deer Park, NY*Mays Chapel Elementary - Timonium, MD*Mckendree Elementary School - Lawrenceville, GAMonument Ridge Elementary School - Fruita, COMoses Y Beach Elementary School - Wallingford, CTMount Zion Primary - Jonesboro, GAMylan Park Elementary - Morgantown, WVNew Caney Elementary - New Caney, TX*New Code Academy Elementary - Bloomington, MNNorthfield Elementary - Ellicott City, MDOak Grove Elementary - Hattiesburg, MSOak Grove Elementary School - Peachtree City, GAOakley El - New Caney, TXOcean City Intermediate School - Ocean City, NJ*Oliver Beach Elementary - Baltimore, MDOverby-Sheppard Elem - Richmond, VAParadise Canyon - St. George, UTPasadena Lakes Elementary School - Pembroke Pines, FL*Patrick Elementary School - Buford, GAPeachtree City Elementary School - Peachtree City, GAPease Elementary - Odessa, TXPeeples Elementary School - Fayetteville, GA*Pharr Elementary School - Snellville, GA*Pittsburgh Woolslair K-5 - Pittsburgh, PA*Pocahontas Area Elementary School - Pocahontas, IA*Point Road School - Little Silver, NJPointers Run Elementary - Clarksville, MD*Poplar Bridge Elementary - Bloomington, MNPorter Elementary - Porter, TXPreston Elementary School - Preston, MD*Prospect Hill Academy Charter School - Cambridge, MAPS 36 J C Drumgoole - Staten Island, NY*PS 55 Henry M Boehm - Staten Island, NY*Putnam County Primary School - Eatonton, GA*Ralph M. T. Johnson School - Bethel, CTRidgely Elementary School - Ridgely, MDRobert Crippen Elementary - Porter, TXRoberts Elementary School - Suwanee, GA*Rock Creek Elementary - Maple Valley, WARock Hill Elementary School - Wallingford, CTRunning Brook Elementary - Columbia, MD*Saint Bridget School - Framingham, MAShades Cahaba Elementary School - Homewood, AL*Shadow Lake Elementary - Maple Valley, WA*Silver Shores Elementary School - Miramar, FLSorters Mill Elementary - Porter, TX*Sparks Elementary - Sparks, MDSpring Hill Elementary School - Fayetteville, GASpringbrook Elementary School - Westerly, RISt. Johns Lane Elementary - Ellicott City, MD*Starling Elementary School - Grayson, GAState Street School - Westerly, RIStevens Forest Elementary - Columbia, MDSugar Hill Elementary School - Sugar Hill, GASwansfield Elementary - Columbia, MD*Tahoma Elementary - Maple Valley, WATalbott Springs Elementary - Columbia, MDTavola El - New Caney, TXTriadelphia Ridge Elementary - Ellicott City, MDTrip Elementary School - Grayson, GA*Tularosa Elementary - Tularosa, NMTuscaloosa Academy - Tuscaloosa, ALValley Ranch Elementary - Porter, TXVeterans Elementary - Ellicott City, MDWa Threadgill Primary School - Sheffield, ALWaterloo Elementary - Columbia, MDWaverly Elementary - Ellicott City, MDWest Friendship Elementary - West Friendship, MDWoodland Forrest Elementary School - Tuscaloosa, ALWorthington Elementary - Ellicott City, MDAbout CS is ElementaryCS is Elementary is a non-profit national movement and program to inspire, celebrate and enable computer science education for all K-5 children. More information is available at www.CSisElementary.org About CSforALL.org The CSforALL Mission is to make high-quality computer science an integral part of the education experience for all K-12 students by mobilizing and strengthening expertise, capacity, and knowledge of communities to support the next generation of problem solvers through systemic-change initiatives and partnerships.