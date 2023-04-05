160 Elementary Schools Receive Computer Science Education Awards

New CS100 Award Honors Elementary School Commitment to Computer Science Education
All Schools Still Invited to Apply--Shared Open Source Curricula Available
It turns out that computer science is a literacy, and like other literacies, it must be acquired in the elementary grades.”
— John Pearce
MILL VALLEY, CA, USA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CSisElementary and CSforAll today announced the inaugural group of 160 schools receiving CS100 Awards. CS100 Awards recognize elementary schools that commit to teaching at least ten hours per year of computer science (CS) to every K-5 student. The Awards were announced March 30th at CSK5, The National Summit for K-5 Computer Science Education. Award-winning schools submitted 90-second videos describing their programs, five of which were featured at the CSK5 Summit.
The CS100 Award Webpage features the five videos, plus links to free, open source K-5 CS curriculum. Award-winning schools are listed below.
The CS100 Awards reflect a new urgency for elementary tech literacy. Facing a digital future, less than 6% of U.S. high school students take even one computer science class. “It turns out that computer science is a literacy, and like other literacies, it must be acquired in the elementary grades. We owe every child a solid understanding of coding, robotics, artificial intelligence, data science, and computational thinking to prepare them for the digital future,” said John Pearce, Executive Director of CSisElementary.
Qualifying Schools Still Invited to Apply
“This is just the beginning for the CS100 Awards. We invite all qualifying schools to submit CS100 Award Applications for the 2023-2024 school year to gain recognition for their commitment to CS education for all K-5 students. We look forward to a growing community of CS100 schools, and to expanded analysis of best practices and success models.” To apply and learn more, see the CS100 Award Application Page.
Award-winning schools came from all over the United States, reflecting diverse demographics and nearly every kind of community. Initial review of winning schools indicated 40% Title I schools and wide-ranging ethnic and community composition.
Replicable Model, Shared Curricula
The Model. Surprisingly, 90% of award-winning schools utilized the same model: using one or more Specials teachers to reach all students in all grades. Few winning schools relied upon all classroom teachers or outside contractors for CS instruction.
Free Shared Curricula. At the CSK5 Summit, CS100 schools and districts shared free K-5 curricula. CS100 videos feature resources each school used, while Maryland’s Howard County Public Schools provided a complete grade-by-grade breakdown of resources and instruction they use to achieve CS100 status in all their K-5 schools. See the CS100 Award Webpage at CSisElementary.org.
The Award Winning CS100 Schools
Below are the 160 inaugural CS100 Award-Winning schools. Schools marked with an asterisk designate "All-In" CS100 Award Winners whose CS instruction aligns to all state or district standards for computer science.
*Al Seeliger Elementary School - Carson City, NV
*Baggett Elementary School - Lawrenceville, GA
Bellows Spring Elementary - Ellicott City, MD
Bens Branch El - Porter, TX
*Berkeley Lake Elementary School - Duluth, GA
Bethel Elem - Gloucester, VA
Braelinn Elementary School - Peachtree City, GA
Brauser Maimonides Academy - Fort Lauderdale, FL
*Britt Elementary School - Snellville, GA
Brooke Middle School - Wellsburg, WV
Brookwood Forest Elementary - Porter, TX
Bugg Magnet Elementary School - Raleigh, NC
*Burnette Elementary School - Suwanee, GA
Bushy Park Elementary - Glenwood, MD
Butterfield Elementary School - Maricopa, AZ
Catherine Kolnaski Magnet School - Groton, CT
*Cedar River Elementary - Maple Valley, WA
Centennial Lane Elementary - Ellicott City, MD
Center Grove School Corporation - Greenwood, IN
*Centerville Elementary School - Snellville, GA
Chartiers Valley Intrmd School - Pittsburgh, PA
Chartiers Valley Primary Sch - Bridgeville, PA
Clemens Crossing Elementary - Columbia, MD
Columbus School For Girls - Columbus, OH
*Cooper Elementary School - Loganville, GA
Coral Cliffs Elementary - St. George, UT
*Corley Elementary School - Lawrenceville, GA
Cradlerock Elementary - Columbia, MD
Dacula Elementary School - Dacula, GA
*Dalraida Elementary School - Montgomery, AL
Dayton Oaks - Dayton, MD
Deep Run Elementary - Elkridge, MD
Denton Elementary School - Denton, MD
Diamond Valley Elementary - St. George, UT
Dogwood Elementary - New Caney, TX
Ducketts Lane - Elkridge, MD
Duncan Creek Elementary - Hoschton, GA
Dunn's Corners School - Westerly, RI
Dunsmuir Elementary - Dunsmuir, CA
*E Raymond Appleby School - Spotswood, NJ
East Fort Worth Montessori Academy - Fort Worth, TX
Edgewood Elementary School - Homewood, AL
Edith West Fritsch Elementary School - Carson City, NV
Elizabeth Green School - Newington, CT
Elkridge Elementary - Elkridge, MD
*Empire Elementary School - Carson City, NV
Federalsburg Elementary School - Federalsburg, MD
Forest Ridge Elementary - Laurel, MD
Fox Trail Elementary School - Davie, FL
Franklin Township School - Quakertown, NJ
Fulton Elementary - Fulton, MD
Gettysburg Montessori Charter School - Gettysburg, PA
*Glacier Park Elementary - Maple Valley, WA
Glenn Public School - Glenn, MI
Grace Bordewich Mildred Bray Elementary - Carson City, NV
Greensboro Elementary School - Greensboro, MD
Hall-Kent Elementary - Homewood, AL
*Harmony Elementary School - Buford, GA
Hathaway Brown School - Shaker Heights, OH
*Hawthorne Elementary - Baltimore, MD
*Hebbville Elementary - Baltimore, MD
Henry Bauerschlag El - League City, TX
Hollifield Station Elementary - Ellicott City, MD
*Hopkins Elementary School - Lilburn, GA
Horizon Elementary School - Washington, UT
Ilchester Elementary - Ellicott City, MD
*Indian Mounds Elementary - Bloomington, MN
Inman Elementary - Fayetteville, GA
*Ivy Creek Elementary School - Buford, GA
*J.C. Magill Elementary School - Loganville, GA
Jeffers Hill Elementary - Columbia, MD
Jesse D Scott ES - North Las Vegas, NV
John F Ward El - Houston, TX
Kalaheo Elementary School - Kalaheo, HI
Kettle Moraine Schools - Wales, WI
King George Elem - King George, VA
Kings Manor Elementary School - Kingwood, TX
L E Willson Elem Sch - Sheffield, AL
*Lake Wilderness Elementary - Maple Valley, WA
Laura Dearing Elementary School - Las Vegas, NV
Lawton Elementary School - Lawton, MI
Le Grand Elementary - Le Grand, CA
League City El - League City, TX
*Lilburn Elementary School - Lilburn, GA
Lincoln Elementary School - Osage, IA
Lisbon Elementary - Woodbine, MD
Magill Elementary School - Loganville, GA
Manor Woods Elementary - Ellicott City, MD
Mark Twain Elementary School - Carson City, NV
Mary G. Fritz Elementary School of Yalesville - Yalesville, CT
May Moore Primary School - Deer Park, NY
*Mays Chapel Elementary - Timonium, MD
*Mckendree Elementary School - Lawrenceville, GA
Monument Ridge Elementary School - Fruita, CO
Moses Y Beach Elementary School - Wallingford, CT
Mount Zion Primary - Jonesboro, GA
Mylan Park Elementary - Morgantown, WV
New Caney Elementary - New Caney, TX
*New Code Academy Elementary - Bloomington, MN
Northfield Elementary - Ellicott City, MD
Oak Grove Elementary - Hattiesburg, MS
Oak Grove Elementary School - Peachtree City, GA
Oakley El - New Caney, TX
Ocean City Intermediate School - Ocean City, NJ
*Oliver Beach Elementary - Baltimore, MD
Overby-Sheppard Elem - Richmond, VA
Paradise Canyon - St. George, UT
Pasadena Lakes Elementary School - Pembroke Pines, FL
*Patrick Elementary School - Buford, GA
Peachtree City Elementary School - Peachtree City, GA
Pease Elementary - Odessa, TX
Peeples Elementary School - Fayetteville, GA
*Pharr Elementary School - Snellville, GA
*Pittsburgh Woolslair K-5 - Pittsburgh, PA
*Pocahontas Area Elementary School - Pocahontas, IA
*Point Road School - Little Silver, NJ
Pointers Run Elementary - Clarksville, MD
*Poplar Bridge Elementary - Bloomington, MN
Porter Elementary - Porter, TX
Preston Elementary School - Preston, MD
*Prospect Hill Academy Charter School - Cambridge, MA
PS 36 J C Drumgoole - Staten Island, NY
*PS 55 Henry M Boehm - Staten Island, NY
*Putnam County Primary School - Eatonton, GA
*Ralph M. T. Johnson School - Bethel, CT
Ridgely Elementary School - Ridgely, MD
Robert Crippen Elementary - Porter, TX
Roberts Elementary School - Suwanee, GA
*Rock Creek Elementary - Maple Valley, WA
Rock Hill Elementary School - Wallingford, CT
Running Brook Elementary - Columbia, MD
*Saint Bridget School - Framingham, MA
Shades Cahaba Elementary School - Homewood, AL
*Shadow Lake Elementary - Maple Valley, WA
*Silver Shores Elementary School - Miramar, FL
Sorters Mill Elementary - Porter, TX
*Sparks Elementary - Sparks, MD
Spring Hill Elementary School - Fayetteville, GA
Springbrook Elementary School - Westerly, RI
St. Johns Lane Elementary - Ellicott City, MD
*Starling Elementary School - Grayson, GA
State Street School - Westerly, RI
Stevens Forest Elementary - Columbia, MD
Sugar Hill Elementary School - Sugar Hill, GA
Swansfield Elementary - Columbia, MD
*Tahoma Elementary - Maple Valley, WA
Talbott Springs Elementary - Columbia, MD
Tavola El - New Caney, TX
Triadelphia Ridge Elementary - Ellicott City, MD
Trip Elementary School - Grayson, GA
*Tularosa Elementary - Tularosa, NM
Tuscaloosa Academy - Tuscaloosa, AL
Valley Ranch Elementary - Porter, TX
Veterans Elementary - Ellicott City, MD
Wa Threadgill Primary School - Sheffield, AL
Waterloo Elementary - Columbia, MD
Waverly Elementary - Ellicott City, MD
West Friendship Elementary - West Friendship, MD
Woodland Forrest Elementary School - Tuscaloosa, AL
Worthington Elementary - Ellicott City, MD
About CS is Elementary
CS is Elementary is a non-profit national movement and program to inspire, celebrate and enable computer science education for all K-5 children. More information is available at www.CSisElementary.org.
About CSforALL.org
The CSforALL Mission is to make high-quality computer science an integral part of the education experience for all K-12 students by mobilizing and strengthening expertise, capacity, and knowledge of communities to support the next generation of problem solvers through systemic-change initiatives and partnerships.
