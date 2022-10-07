Family Cyber Safety Night—A Free Learning Event for Every Family in the US
A free, fun, online learning experience to protect your family from online scams and crime. Children and adults learning online safety together!
Every family is a target of online scams and cyber crime. At Family Cyber Safety Night, they’ll learn the easiest, most important ways to protect themselves.”MILL VALLEY, CA, USA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, every family in the US is invited to attend Family Cyber Safety Night, a free one-hour online family learning event. Offered each Tuesday in October, the event features special Welcomes from the Governors of Washington, Louisiana, New Jersey, and Utah, then fun activities that teach families about password protection, phishing scams, protecting personal information, and more. Every family will also create their own Family Cyber Safety Plan to address their own biggest online vulnerabilities.
All participating families can also win a Dash Robot, the fun programmable toy from Wonder Workshop!
Family Cyber Safety Night is offered Tuesday evenings in each time zone, with upcoming Nights on Oct 11 at 6pm Mountain Time; on Oct 18 at 6pm Central Time; and on Oct 25 at 6pm Eastern Time. Free Family signup is here, or join the live stream in real time at the links below.
Schools, libraries and community organizations can also sign up to participate and invite their families to attend this important family learning event, from home or at in-school or other viewing events.
Family Cyber Safety Night is co-sponsored by CSisElementary and Cyber.org, leading national non-profits in cybersecurity and computer science education.
Join the Livestream at:
For Oct. 11 (6pm Mountain Time): bit.ly/Cyber10-11
For Oct. 18 (6pm Central Time): bit.ly/Cyber10-18
For Oct 25 (6pm Eastern Time): bit.ly/Cyber10-25
