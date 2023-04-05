QuickBooks POS Sunsetting in October 2023 – ARBA Solutions

Intuit has announced that QuickBooks POS (point-of-sale) software will be no longer supported as of October 3, 2023, leaving many retail locations without a thorough software solution. Managers searching for integrated software that can manage gift cards, employee accounts, and access back-office data should look no further than ARBA Retail Systems. In business for over 40 years, our software solutions encompass cashless payments and contactless ordering, in addition to offering full sales and inventory integration with your POS database. Managers can maintain their automated solution that allows updates to sales and on-hand inventory data using ABRA point-of-sale solutions, as well as obtain a free migration tool through October 3, 2023 to help move your inventory data into the ARBA point-of-sale system.

One of our most popular solutions is our payroll deduction software, ArbaRapidPay. This software allows your employees to utilize their ID badges to complete payments from their company's retail or foodservice provider, with funds taken from their paychecks. This allows for much faster checkout times, which incentivizes your staff to make purchases more often. Additionally, we integrate your employee payments with your POS register sales for ease of documenting and reporting your employee transactions. Managers will be able to accommodate busy schedules much more optimally, and users regularly see increase to participation and revenue by upwards of 25%.

In addition to ArbaRapidPay, we include full controls for gift card purchases and fundraising events. Gift cards are automatically tracked by the ARBA system. Fundraising events can be held with a start and stop date selection, while maintaining and updating your transaction data automatically. Disaster recovery is imperative regarding the overall benefits that new software solutions entail; we offer a cloud-based POS software option that hosts your data off-site, and our POS software comes equipped with robust sales and inventory data reporting features and local offline selling capabilities, which allow locations to temporarily continue sales operation in the event of a lost internet connection. This will protect your location from losing sales for a given period of time, and data can be uploaded to your POS database once connection is restored. ARBA also offers other flagship features including an Online Ordering App, Patient Room Service and ArbaOnlineStore which is an online e-Commerce store integrated with the ARBA System.

For more information, visit www.arbapro.com or contact ARBA at sales@arbapro.com

