Intigral Selects VisualOn to Optimize Bandwidth Cost and Video Quality for VoD Network

NAB 2023, (#W1557) - VisualOn, the industry-proven video streaming solutions provider, today announced that Intigral, has selected the VisualOn Optimizer to optimize CDN bandwidth and storage cost while maintaining and improving the end-user video quality for VoD network. Intigral is the media arm of stc Group and leading provider of digital entertainment and sports solutions in the Middle East and North Africa region.

"Video streaming can be extremely bandwidth-intensive and how to save the bandwidth cost is a major topic. VisualOn optimizes the bitrate of VoD video content, without reducing video quality. The solution enabled savings up to 70% on bandwidth and CDN storage, while maintaining the video quality," said Eyad Al Dwaik, Director Engineering Operations at Intigral

Based on patent-pending proprietary technology, VisualOn Optimizer is the most advanced per-scene transcoding solution in the industry. It efficiently analyzes the content and to determine the best transcoder settings for achieving the target quality. It can be added to existing delivery systems without the need for changing transcoders or delivery workflows and provides various benefits:

  • Reducing the bitrate while maintaining comparable or better quality
  • Reducing CDN costs (pay-as-you-go)
  • Reducing traffic across the delivery service
  • Reducing storage costs
  • Enabling VoD workflow without costly multi-pass encoding
  • Enabling live workflow with zero latency
  • Saving energy on storage, transmission and playback

"We are proud to extend our partnership with a global digital entertainment provider such as Intigral to provide a remarkable experience for their end-users across all devices while reducing streaming cost," said Yang Cai, President & CEO at VisualOn. "Reducing delivery costs while maintaining or improving viewing quality is crucial for video delivery service providers to maximize profits in a highly competitive market."

About Intigral

Intigral is the media arm of stc Group and MENA region's leading provider of digital entertainment, sports and media services via its market-leading solutions stc tv, Jawwy TV and Dawri Plus.

To learn more visit, www.intigral.net

About VisualOn

VisualOn is a streaming solutions provider that optimizes the impact of the video player with years of providing playback innovation for Tier 1 streaming and telco providers worldwide.

To learn more visit, www.visualon.com

