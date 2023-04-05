Near-Death Experience Leads to the Invention of the TipNot Furniture Anchor - a No-tools, No-damage, No-brainer Solution

An average of more than 11,000 children per year are treated in hospital ERs for injuries related to tip-over incidents *
Once a family understands the serious danger of falling furniture, finding a solution becomes a priority.”
— Paul Pierpont, Inventor of the TipNot
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new invention is addressing the need for a simple, easy to use furniture anchor that can be installed in minutes and potentially save thousands of lives.
The TipNot Furniture Anchor was invented by Paul Pierpont, an Electonic Engineer whose niece was injured by a dresser with a television on top.
"What she did was pull out the drawers and started to climb up to get something off the top," he explains. "Luckily, the TV landed on the floor, but the dresser pinned her legs to the ground. Had the scenario been different, we would be having a different conversation," Paul adds.
The potential for far worse outcomes is illustrated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) data. * From 2017 through 2019, an average of more than 11,000 children per year were treated in hospital ERs for injuries related to tip-over incidents. An overwhelming majority, or 79%, of the fatalities were kids younger than six.
“I had no idea toppling furniture was such a common occurrence until I watched the Netflix series “Broken.” After watching Season 19, episode 2, called “Deadly Dressers,” Paul turned to his wife and said, “I know how to fix this problem!”
Paul began talking with his friends and family about what he was working on and was astounded at the number of those who had been (or knew someone who was) affected by falling furniture injuries.
Further research revealed that only 25% of homes anchor furniture and TVs to the wall. The other 75% don’t want holes in their wall, think it’s too much of a hassle, or it’s unnecessary, so long as they keep an eye on their kids. ** “Unfortunately, that’s not always the case,” he learned. “Most of these incidents occur while the parent is actually in the room and happens before they can react.”
After a year of experimentation and refining his original concept, Paul and a team of industry experts invented and patented the TipNot Furniture Anchor. Their lifesaving invention can support up to 300lbs and can securely attach furniture directly to a wall in less than a minute, without tools and without causing damage.
“By law, all manufacturers and retailers must include anchoring restraints with their products, however, tip-over incidents continue to happen,” Paul says. “Once a family understands the serious danger, the next challenge is to find an anchor that won’t damage walls or involve professional tools and experience to install.”
Now in full development and available online at the company’s website, TipNot.com, the TipNot team believes if they can save even one family, one life, from this tragedy, their mission has been successful.
The TipNot is currently available at www.TipNot.com and Amazon.com for under $25 for two devices.
*The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) launched the Anchor It! Campaign in 2015 to help educate parents and caregivers about the dangers of falling TVs and furniture. (“About Us - Anchor It”) These incidents can be deadly, hidden home hazards. With rates of injuries and fatalities higher than most people imagine, the Anchor It! campaign is raising awareness and providing simple and inexpensive steps to help prevent furniture, TVs, and appliances from tipping over.
**Consumer Reports
