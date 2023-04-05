CANNALAND TO LAUNCH NFT PROGRAM WITH INAUGURAL METAVERSE EVENT ON 4/20

The world’s first cannabis metaverse announces a new era of the industry with the release of NFTs.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CANNALAND, the cutting-edge cannabis-centered metaverse by Cannaverse Technologies and home to the Cannaland token ($CNLT), is proud to unveil its highly anticipated NFT program with an immersive event on 4/20.

A total of 420 NFTs will be available for enthusiasts, granting benefits that range from real estate and VIP event access, to land parcel raffles and voting rights to shape the trajectory of the platform. The NFT program offers four packaged options — Northern Lights, Black Haze, Acapulco Gold, and Platinum GSC — each with unique utility. NFT packages stand individually, rather than being tiered, and memberships will never expire. To celebrate the launch of the NFT program, CANNALAND will break digital ground with its first-ever `metaverse event. On the most important holiday for canna-consumers, April 20, 2023, CANNALAND will invite enthusiasts from across the globe to experience the future of cannabis firsthand.

CEO Mark Bonner stated” we are very excited to launch our first live metaverse event on 4/20, a date having significance in the cannabis industry. Both myself and Co-Founder Matt Morgan are looking forward to kicking off the first steps of CANNALAND’s metaverse journey”

The headliners and partners of CANNALAND’s transformative event, will be revealed in the coming weeks. Enthusiasts are encouraged to get their tickets early, as a limited number of spots are available for the event, RSVP’s are now open on CANNALAND’s website cannaland.xyz .

CNLT is listed on Uniswap, BitMart, and OKX Dex. Learn more about the CNLT token and CANNALAND’s NFTs at www.cannaland.xyz.

About CANNALAND

Cannaland is the world’s first cannabis-focused metaverse with a vibrant community and meta marketplace where all aspects of socially responsible cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, distribution, retail sales, and consumption of cannabis and hemp products can be enjoyed by its users. Cannaland uses its expertise in blockchain, crypto, and the cannabis industry to create a virtual marketplace and economy, where the Cannaland Token (CNLT) is the primary currency for transactions.