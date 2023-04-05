CALEA Public Comment Portal

April 5, 2023

DES MOINES, Iowa - Since 2011, the Iowa Department of Public Safety has been a proud participant in the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) program – a highly-regarded international law enforcement accrediting body.

As an accredited agency, the Department is committed to continuous improvement, accountability, and compliance with CALEA standards. These CALEA standards include a requirement that each accredited agency connect citizens to a public comment portal for a 60-day period during each proof year. The purpose of this public portal is to receive comments regarding an agency's compliance with CALEA standards, engagement in the service community, delivery of public safety services, and overall candidacy for accredited status. These comments can be in the form of commendations or concerns. The overall intent of the Accreditation Public Comment Portal is to provide the participating agency with information to support continuous improvement, as well as foster the pursuit of professional excellence.

Citizens can access the Accreditation Public Comment Portal here through May 31, 2023.

ABOUT CALEA

Considered the gold standard in public safety, CALEA accreditation provides law enforcement agencies a framework of best practices and standards to ensure accountability within their agencies, reduce liability exposure and promote effective resource management. Only 11 law enforcement agencies in Iowa are CALEA accredited. Accreditation is earned for a four-year period that requires routine assessments that represent an on-going obligation to continue the quest for excellence by achieving compliance to all applicable standards and any future standards.