M2Bio Sciences Appoints Wilna Eksteen as M2Biome Senior Cardiometabolic Product Developer

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Institute of Biomedical Research (OTC PINK: MRES) ("M2Bio Sciences'' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and mental health therapeutic research is pleased to share the following update:

M2Bio Sciences is excited to welcome Wilna Eksteen as the newest addition to its team. Wilna will join as a Cardiometabolic Product Developer within the M2Biome division. In this capacity, Wilna will be responsible for supporting M2Biome in their product and recipe development efforts, as well as creating recipes for the Liviana and Medspresso consumer-facing brands.

Wilna Eksteen is a registered dietitian and a graduate of the University of Pretoria. During her Community Service year at the Steve Biko Academic Tertiary Hospital in Pretoria, she discovered her passion for implementing sensible nutritional practices.

As a foodie, mom of two girls, and practicing dietitian, Wilna has gained substantial experience in how people connect with food, mentally, physically, and emotionally. She has deep experience working in a clinical environment, health product industry, recipe writing, and product development.

Wilna Eksteen grew up in a home where her mom was a dietitian, giving her a head start into having "healthy roots". For her, healthy eating and living were never something to consider, it was just the way life was meant to be. Now, with her special interest in product development and recipe writing, Wilna brings her unique perspective on food to the table. She has a gift for making the most delicious dishes with the fewest ingredients, using the perfect methods, and always with a smile.

Wilna is absolutely passionate about sustainability and how it can be achieved for everyday living. Recycling, reusing, reducing, composting, bokashi, rainwater harvesting, greywater harvesting, worm farms, vegetable gardens, chicken coops, you name it she has tried it.

"The desired outcome cannot be achieved if you dishonor what you put into the process. Put yourself up for success. Health is holistic and everything should be simply nutritious.” said Wilna.

Her goal is to simplify cooking using ‘’clean’’ nutritious ingredients. The dishes will be tasty, beneficial to your well-being, and promote a healthy holistic lifestyle. As a cardiometabolic product developer, she hopes to bring the most amazing and nutritious products for you to enjoy from the comfort of your own home. Educating about facts, having fun, and enjoying food will be the focus.

‘’We are delighted to have Wilna joining the M2bio Sciences team. She brings her impressive credentials and passion for health and nutrition to our mission. With her expertise, we aim to lead the charge in educating people on proper health and wellness practices, and propel M2bio to the forefront of the industry,’’ said Jeff Robinson, CEO M2Bio Sciences.

About Institute of Biomedical Research Corp./ DBA M2Bio Sciences

Institute of Biomedical Research Corp, is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™, and Liviana™ brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "MRES". Publicly traded company (OTC Pink:MRES)

