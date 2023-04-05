Kaitlyn Kenealy of Kenealy Counseling, LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

FOND DU LAC, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The collective trauma, known as the 2020 pandemic brought many changes. One of which was an exponential increase in the demand for mental health professionals. It has reached the point where waiting lists have become the standard. However, one mental health professional seeks to break the mold by providing supplemental resources, as many wait to become patients. This is the wild story of Kaitlyn Kenealy.

Kaitlyn Kenealy is a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) at Kenealy Counseling. She is also the author of the book Healing is Messy AF and a co-host of a podcast titled Tea Time With the Psychos. Also, known for her workshops, she’s a newcomer into the mental health field who, in her short time, earned many recognitions, where she envisions “flipping the script” on mental health.

“When I started college, I originally wanted to be an actress, and then I wanted to be a teacher, and then I took my first gender and women’s study class,” recalls Kaitlyn. “That changed everything that I wanted to do. I ended up graduating as a history major with a women’s studies minor. I then got my first masters in gender and women’s studies and ended up working as an academic advisor. Everything that I was doing as an academic advisor felt like counseling. People would come to me with their problems. I then got a second masters in community and mental health counseling.”

In 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Kaitlyn Kenealy founded Kenealy Counseling.

As a licensed professional counselor, Kaitlyn utilizes multiple modalities in her practice. One of her most widely used is called Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR). Primarily used for the purpose of treating trauma and anxiety, it is one of the most effective modalities, according to Kaitlyn. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), another modality that Kaitlyn uses, where she helps patients dealing with anxiety by finding the activating events and to change the behavior. Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) is more skills-based where patients use Wise Mind and the Stop Method.

Kaitlyn’s book, Healing is Messy AF (As F*ck) is a book about Kaitlyn’s “clinical experience and personal experience, intertwined with patient experience, and giving people tangible and practical skills that they could try at home.”

“It’s truly a soft sell on therapy,” clarifies Kaitlyn. “The book has different mental health topics such as anxiety, positive and negative self-talk, trauma, self-esteem. When the pandemic was going on, I asked, ‘How can we reach a different audience?’ because our wait lists are through the roof and there is not enough of us. The book is something that anybody could do at home.” She also plans on writing additional books, based on individual chapters.

Kaitlyn, along with her business partner Elizabeth “Liz” Nelson co-host a podcast titled, Tea Time With the Psychos. Their opening line on the show is “Talking about mental health issues and f*cking sh*t up.” “We wanted something that our patients and others can listen to and get topics on mental health,” explains Kaitlyn. “We also put a fun, sassy attitude with it. It really has been beneficial for the practice and for other people.” Kaitlyn observes that she seeks to break the mold despite being from a “Wisconsin Nice” environment.

“I love speaking and being in front of people,” mentions Kaitlyn. “My preference isn’t just to stay within the four walls. I’m also active within the community, especially regarding community events and my workshops.”

Using her workshops for the purpose of community engagement, she customizes them based on what people need. Most of her workshops, as also inspired by her book, Healing is Messy AF.

As stated before, she earned many recognitions. In 2021, she made Young Professional of the Year and earned a spot on the Top 500 Global List for Brainz Magazine. In 2022, Kaitlyn’s success continued with becoming a Global Icon of 2022, as well as receiving a Woman of Achievement Award. Most recently, in 2023, she is listed as a Top Psychotherapist, and as a winner of the Canadian Book Club Award.

“My platform is really about breaking the stigma on mental health,” concludes Kaitlyn. “Every single person has mental health issues. I believe that if we start treating mental health like we do physical health, that we would be better as a society. We need to start having more topics on mental health such as the book and the podcast, and to just be open and transparent.”

For more information, please visit https://www.kenealycounseling.com/