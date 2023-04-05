Carol Murto of Channeled Spiritual Healing to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As we struggle in a chaotic world of wars, political upheaval, natural disaster, and the loss of those we love dearly, most of us are suffering from depression, anxiety, trauma, lack of self-worth, grief, and loneliness that drain us of our life force energy. We seek a quick fix through medication, alcohol binging, unhealthy eating, and vaping. While all those maladaptive habits temporarily numb our pain they don’t make our issues go away. What we need is to heal mind, body, and soul. That’s why seeking a highly qualified professional who can show us how to help ourselves find comfort, love, and spiritual growth is absolutely critical so we can once again find joy and inner harmony.

Carol Murto is a top notch and founder of Channel Spiritual Healing. Carol is the author of the book Soul Awareness – A Spiritual Awakening to Self-Knowledge and Healing.

“In my healing work my primary focus is to get to the root cause of my client’s issues. I address this first with conversation and I receive information to share immediately. The healing begins in those moments. Then we go deeper into the session where we address Soul injury. My client’s revealed early on in my work history, that the chakra’s are entrance points to information of the whole life experience and this information comes from the Soul. Through these energy centers we receive information – I clear and balance and direct healing energy as needed. We all need to be aligned to our higher self so we can feel a sense of purpose and peace. Through my work where I connect to Source, the creator, I know that the source of healing is the Holy Spirit and our healing comes from Divine energy which is God. When we deepen our spiritual connection, it brings us greater balance in life so you will not feel/be alone and you will live your best life.”

“When channeling in session I tap into the client’s individual soul energy; their personal truths; their personal signature; their personal history, going back as far as the beginning of their Soul journey. Here I “channel” from the greater good, the Divine, for their greatest good, and using the tools of Qigong, Quantum Healing, and Hypnotherapy, I access the root cause of their issues whether they are physical, emotional, psychological, or spiritual. Once identified, I work to heal the injuries, and it is at this time that personal messages come through. These channeled words are words of healing, words of direction and words of facilitation.”

Ever since she was a small child Carol was aware of her intuitive gifts and clairvoyant abilities. Not only that, she was blessed with a kind, giving, compassionate heart. She was able to understand and communicate with spirits and connect with animals. Her love and fondness to lovingly respect and honor animals has been one of her biggest life passions and she has rescued many kitty cats and animals continually teach her about unconditional love. As an animal healer, she also restores balance to our beloved- four-legged companions so they can heal and recover from physical, emotional, psychological and spiritual energetic blockages, thereby supporting their overall health and vitality. In fact, Carol says, animals are even more receptive to this loving energy because they are pure sentient beings that are here to teach us, support us, and love us.

Her journey to becoming a holistic healer started in her adult years when she was struggling at a demanding high stress job that literally caused her to become chronically ill. When she realized Western medicine was not addressing her ailments, she turned to other alternative forms of healing that began to do wonders for her health minus the harsh medications and pills. As she began to transform and feel better, she opened up to her amazing psychic abilities and it dawned on her that her mission and calling was to help others, to heal.

Carol offers a wide variety of services including: Energy & Spiritual guidance and Healing for humans, property, and animals.

“It’s important to note that I act as a facilitator (channel)that directs the healing so whatever messages Spirit conveys to me, we then work together to clear up these issues. I will help you rebalance your energy field so you can move towards optimum health and wellness. What I am channeling is love and love is healing energy. When you open up to this magnificent energy, and heal, life becomes purposeful, and meaningful.”

In Carol’s mediumship work she helps people connect with their dearly departed loved ones that bring us much needed comfort and solace. This will occur when it is for the purpose of healing the individual and when it is appropriate for the client’s healing.

Carol encourages us to connect with Source daily because when we connect, we are making a conscious choice to work with this energy, and we are centered in our hearts. In doing so we are preparing to extend love into the world for others and to ourselves. On the other hand, if we do not make a conscious choice and if we do not connect in our heart/Soul center then we are subject to dark energy and we are more subject to making unhealthy decisions for ourselves which will not be life giving. Being conscious of how we choose to live everyday matters to our Souls and to the entire collective consciousness/whole.

“When we suffer alone It comes from our own lack of love and it breaks my heart when I see suffering because people think they are alone when they are not. There is always support from healers but more importantly healing is within us.”

Carol’s book Soul Awareness discusses her magnificent channeling work and how we can heal the mind, body, and spirit no matter what challenges we face.

“From the animals, Mother earth, and each and every one of us, our divine nature comes from God. Everything is from God and love is our most powerful healer. It’s not the status we have, the money we make, or where we live that bring us true happiness. It’s kindness and love shared with one another that creates a ripple effect throughout the universe. I’m here to remind every single one of us that love is everything.”

For more information, visit https://www.channeledspiritualhealing.com/

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno