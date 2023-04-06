Laugh, giggle and have fun with Tony Philips' award-winning title "What’s Wrong with a Pet Dinosaur?" A 2023 IPA Winner

Receiving international recognition by the 2023 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, Philips delivers a collection of laugh-out-loud poems and beautiful illustrations.
BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD chose "What's Wrong with a Pet Dinosaur?" by Tony Philips as the winner in Children's Poetry. Inside, discover the secret letter that comes after Z, the bestest animal in the world, what pets do when their owners are away, and how to cope with a creature under one's bed.
Poetry improves language skills and overall literacy. More importantly, at such a young age it can have a dramatic impact. Add to the fact that "What's Wrong with a Pet Dinosaur?" sparks a young mind's imagination, Philips' book is a perfect choice as it helps children learn to read while having fun!
Find out how to have the very best birthday party, what to do if a vine grows out of a nose, and why McPutty should never, ever be elected, and be ready to stretch the brain and laugh!
A perfect gift for birthdays, back-to-school, new parents and any special occasion. Fans of Shel Silverstein and Dr. Seuss will appreciate Tony Philips’s musical poetry and entertaining illustrations, which delight adults and young readers alike. Perfect for fans of Where the Sidewalk Ends, A Light in the Attic, Jack Prelutsky and Roald Dahl.
In 2023, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD had entries worldwide. Authors and publishers from countries such as Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Japan, Norway, Scotland, and South Africa, participated. Books submitted included writers based in cities such as Atlanta to Los Angeles; Halifax to London; from Cape Town to Mumbai; from Albuquerque to New York City as well as others.
“We are proud to announce the winners and distinguished favorites in our annual 2023 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD. This year included an array of quality and diverse independent books,” Olczak said. “Independent publishing is pushing on every corner of the earth with great content. We are thrilled to be highlighting key titles representing global independent publishing.” said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.
About the Author
When he is not doodling on donkeys or writing silly poems on bathroom walls, Tony Philips is trying to answer the pressing questions that confound experts the world over, like who left the toilet seat up? He grew up in a suburb in Pennsylvania near a turkey farm. Every so often, frantic turkeys, escaped from the farm, would show up in his back yard, and he and his siblings would try to hide them. Have you ever tried to usher a crazed turkey behind a bush? It’s not easy. He attended art classes at the Baum School of Art and got a degree in Creative Writing from Haverford College. He tried writing for television, but found nobody wanted to hear his stories about freaked out turkeys. Or about how an unhinged turkey once bit his younger brother on the toe. It’s true, really. Tony lives in Chicago with his wife and daughter. He is also an avid traveler. His favorite parts of the world are the ones with land.
