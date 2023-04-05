Americas Data Center Colocation Market to be Worth USD 10.6 Billion by 2027 – Exclusive Research Report by Arizton

Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

Data center colocation market in Americas is to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% during 2022-2027. Virginia is considered the data center capital of the world.” — John, Senior Consultant

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the data center colocation market in Americas is to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% during 2022-2027. Virginia is considered the data center capital of the world. It is the largest contributor to data center floor space in the Americas and added more than 3 million square feet in more than 15 data center facilities. Virginia is followed by Georgia and California. Colocation service provider Switch is the major contributor to the area, with around two million square feet, followed by Cologix and STACK Infrastructure.

The region has a presence of technical parks, special economic zones, and free trade zones that provide investment support or tax incentives in the development of data centers across the region. Some industrial parks include Tahoe Reno Industrial Center (TRI) and Elk Grove, Industrial Park. The Americas data center colocation market by area is expected to reach 8,495 thousand square feet by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.17%.

The Americas data center colocation market key investors include Equinix, Digital Realty, CoreSite, Switch, ODATA, Cyxtera, HostDime, STACK Infrastructure, and Cologix. In 2021, STACK Infrastructure, Switch, and Cologix were the significant contributors to the power capacity added in the Americas data center colocation market. CoreSite, DataBank, and Switch are investing in more than ten center facilities in the Americas.

In terms of colocation, investment was led by Digital Realty in 2021, with a market share of around 21.3%. Digital Realty, the prominent colocation service provider in the Americas, followed Switch with a market share of approximately 8.1% in investments. The company invested in the development of around four data centers in Dallas, two in Ashburn, and four data centers in Ontario.

The North American data center market leads growth in the overall industry, with early availability and adoption of innovative technology and investments from colocation service providers, hyperscale operators, enterprises, and government agencies. Investments in North America are driven by the availability of land, governmental support, data protection laws, and tax incentives by the state governments. In North America, the U.S. dominates the Americas data center colocation market, followed by Canada, with increased investments from colocation providers, hyperscale data center operators, enterprises, and government agencies in data center facilities, adopting redundant power backup infrastructure. Northern Virginia, Georgia, California, Texas, Arizona, Ontario, Montreal, Toronto, and Richmond are favorable destinations for investors in North America.

KEY COMPANY PROFILES

Prominent Colocation Investors: CyrusOne, Digital Realty, Equinix, GTD Perú, HostDime, IPXON Networks, Lumen Technologies, NTT Global Data Centers, OData, QTS Reality Trust, Scala Data Centers, Switch, and Vantage Data Centers

Other Prominent Vendors: 365 Data Centers, Aligned, American Tower, Ava Telecom, CloudHQ, Cologix, Compass Datacenters, COPT Data Center Solutions, CoreSite, Cyxtera Technologies, DartPoints, DC BLOX, EdgeCore Internet Real Estate, EdgePresence, Element Critical, eStruxture Data Centers, fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547), Flexential, GIGA Data Centers, InterNexa, Iron Mountain, Millicom, Prime Data Centers, Quântico Data Center, Sabey Data Centers, Skybox Datacenters, STACK Infrastructure, Stream Data Centers, T5 Data Centers, Telmex, Urbacon Data Centre Solutions, and Vapor IO

New Entrants: AUBix, Cirrus Data Services, DāSTOR, Eastlink, EdgeX Data Centers, Enovum Data Centers, Gatineau Data Hub, Intermarket Properties, Novva, PointOne, QScale, Quantum Loophole, and Yondr

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Colocation Service: Retail Colocation and Wholesale Colocation

Infrastructure: Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, and General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure: UPS Systems, Generators, Transfer Switches & Switchgear, Power Distribution Units, and Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure: Cooling Systems, Racks, and Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems: CRAC & CRAH Units, Chiller Units, Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers, Economizers & Evaporative Coolers, and Other Cooling Units

Cooling Technique: Air-based Cooling Technique and Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

General Construction: Core & Shell Development, Installation & Commissioning Services, Engineering & Building Design, Fire Detection & Suppression, Physical Security, and DCIM/BMS

Tier Standard: Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV

Region: North America (The U.S. and Canada) and Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Columbia, and Other Latin American Countries)

