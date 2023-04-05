The Future of Online Retail: Key Insights from SellerApp's 2022 Amazon Seller Report

The newly released Amazon End of Year Report equips e-commerce sellers with powerful insights to optimize their operations, drive growth, and achieve new levels of success."”
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SellerApp, a leading Amazon marketplace analytics tool, has recently released its highly anticipated 2022 Amazon Seller Report in collaboration with Payoneer, a global payments solution. This comprehensive report offers insights into Amazon buyer statistics, sales and profitability breakdowns, advertising revenue, operational growth analysis, and categories analysis, among other key areas.
Not only does the report offer a comprehensive overview of the trends and opportunities that shaped the Amazon marketplace in 2022, but also provides brands with the data they need to optimize sales and advertising strategies in 2023.
Key insights from the report
Amazon's success is largely due to the growing number of sellers and shoppers on the platform.
With 9.7 million sellers in 2022, they sell around 7,000 products per minute on Amazon in the USA.
This contributes significantly to Amazon's impressive $502.19 billion revenue in 2022, with 22% generated by sellers. As a result, Amazon has become a highly profitable marketplace and a leader in the industry in 2023.
Convenience reigns for consumers with high purchasing power
As more and more sellers flock to Amazon to take advantage of the vast customer base, it's essential to consider why consumers choose e-commerce over traditional offline stores.
In a world where convenience and competitive pricing reign supreme, 58% of all customers now shop online regularly.
Not only that, Amazon has an almost equal split of male and female customers, with women making up 51% of the entire shoppers demographic.
Furthermore, while 65% of customers shop on their computers, one-third of them prefer mobile shopping, emphasizing the need for a mobile-first shopping experience.
Sayantan Chatterjee, Director of Product at SellerApp, emphasizes saying, "To stay relevant and succeed in this rapidly changing environment, retailers must understand the emerging trends and seize new opportunities with agility and innovation."
Amazon's ad revenue experienced instrumental growth in 2022
To further emphasize the importance of Amazon, note that Amazon's ad revenue experienced significant growth in 2022.
In Q1 2022 alone, Amazon's ad revenue increased by 25% to reach $7.9 billion. By the fourth quarter, ad revenue had gone up to $12.4 billion, at an impressive growth rate of 32%.
This remarkable growth is due to Amazon's extensive customer base, which incentivizes brands and retailers to invest more in advertising.
Furthermore, Amazon's rollout of new ad formats, such as OTT ads, DSP, and measurement tools like Amazon Brand Analytics and Brand Metrics, helped them win big budgets from brands.
Wrapping Up
In light of Amazon's impressive growth trend, sellers continue to thrive on the platform, despite facing economic challenges. However, with greater competition, sellers need to diversify advertising strategies to expand global reach and grow higher profits.
And Amazon Seller Report has emerged as a timely resource to achieve that goal. As VP-India at Payoneer, Gaurav Shisodia remarked, "The newly released Amazon Seller Report equips e-commerce sellers with powerful insights to optimize their operations, drive growth, and achieve new levels of success."
Get the full report to learn invaluable insights into the demographics of Amazon sellers, popular categories, buyer statistics, sales, profitability, and operational growth analysis, which can help sellers make data-driven decisions and stay ahead of the competition.
About SellerApp:
SellerApp is a leading data analytics platform that combines data and AI to empower Amazon sellers and Fortune 500 companies to accelerate their business growth. As an official partner of the Amazon Advertising Partner Network, SellerApp works with 21000+ sellers and brands across a wide range of industries and provides them with the tools and strategies to succeed in the competitive Amazon marketplace. SellerApp combines actionable insights with human intuition and expertise to give you the absolute best e-commerce growth strategies.
