SellerApp hosts GoSeller 2022 to equip sellers for exponential growth on Amazon
SellerApp GoSeller 2022 focuses on all aspects of the Amazon selling journey, enabling sellers of all sizes to leverage expert knowledge for their business.
The event was a huge success thanks to the dedicated team that curated an immensely educational forum for e-commerce sellers”SINGAPORE, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the brink of Q2, SellerApp (https://www.sellerapp.com) hosted GoSeller 2022 as part of its knowledge-sharing webinar series. It is a forum where industry experts and avid Amazon maestros come together to unleash the most powerful insights and strategies on how to successfully navigate selling on Amazon.
— Arishekar N, Sr. Director of Marketing and Growth
The knowledge-packed webinar covered concepts that are useful for beginners, medium-sized as well as advanced sellers. The topics range from product research, Amazon Advertising, revenue-based growth capital, and successful exit options. With tips on how to best scale your business, the right time to exit, how your business can benefit from advanced analytics, and the best funding options, SellerApp has power-packed sessions for you back to back.
The success of GoSeller 2022 is attributed to SellerApp’s partnership with:
- AccrueMe presented by Don Henig, Co-founder, and Gregory Elfrink, Director of Marketing
- Empire Flippers presented by Gregory Elfrink, Director of Marketing
- Ecom Brokers presented by Ben Leonard, Co-founder
- Hellotax presented by Oliver Müller, IHK Tax Advisor Qualified
- India Sourcing Network sponsored by Meghla Bhardwaj
- Online Seller UK presented by Prabhat Shah, Marketplace Consultant
- Titan Sourcing presented by Kian Golzari, CEO
- Pingpong presented by Ryan Cramer, Partner Marketing Manager
The event was presided over by 10 speakers in total who are experts in their niches of Amazon selling. You can watch all the sessions of GoSeller 2022 here.
About SellerApp
SellerApp is the leading one-stop destination for selling on Amazon, comprising 18,000+ global customers worldwide. Founded in 2017, SellerApp is a platform that caters to all the crucial parts of the Amazon selling journey - Scout, Sell, Optimize and Scale. SellerApp's unique customer proposition combines platform intelligence with management solutions to automate and derive insights for a successful eCommerce business.
Clare Thomas
SellerApp
+1 737-225-3334
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Amazon Product Research & Sourcing: Start Your Amazon Journey - GoSeller 2022