Green Energy Business Focus with New Partnership to Develop Zero-Emission Ammonia to Replace Hydrocarbons: OTC: TSPG
Green Energy Business Focus with New Partnership to Develop Zero-Emission Ammonia to Replace Hydrocarbons: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. (Stock Symbol: TSPG)
TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG)
The synergy created by this merger integrating creativity and technological brilliance will potentially produce explosive earnings and value creation to TGI”EWING TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Energy Business Focus with New Partnership to Develop Zero-Emission Ammonia to Replace Hydrocarbons: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. (Stock Symbol: TSPG)
— Samuel Epstein, COO of TSPG
Technology-Focused Holding Company Set Up to Acquire High-Value Assets.
Merger in Process with AI Solutions Provider Shelly North Carolina.
New Company Management in Place with Commitment to Expanding Business.
Partnership Deal with TEAL Chimie & Energie, Inc. to Enter the Emerging Green Energy Sector.
Plans to Optimize Zero-Emission Ammonia Production for Market Applications.
Green Ammonia Can Rapidly and Efficiently Replace Hydrocarbon-Based Fuels.
TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. (OTC: TSPG) is a diversified holding company. The TSPG strategy is to acquire innovative and patented technologies, components, processes, designs, and methods with commercial value that will give a competitive market advantage and generate shareholder value. TSPG has recently announced plans for merging its business operations with Shelly North Carolina, Inc (https://www.shellyincorporated.com), an AI solutions provider that empowers companies to be more responsive, agile, and engaging with their customers, while dominating their markets and surpassing revenue projections. Shelly's strategy is NO SOLIUS (no software, no license, no user fees).
Regarding the merger of new Phillippe Machuel, Shelly North Carolina’s CEO and now overall TSPG CEO commented: "The entire Shelly team is proud to be part of the TGI mission and growth story. We are pleased that our investors overwhelmingly supported the merger with this fast-growing AI NO SOLIUS company and brand with significant upside potential. We carefully selected our strategy of its strong foundation for sustainable growth, its loyal customer base, and its management team's relentless focus on execution. We look forward to continuing our partnership as long-term owners and supporters of the Company's mission."
TSGP, TEAL Chimie & Energie Collaborate to Advance Green Ammonia
On February 2nd TSPG announced its new management and board of directors have successfully brokered a partnership with TEAL Chimie & Energie Inc., which will launch the company's entrance into the green energy sector.
This collaboration is in line with the corporate business plan as new TSPG management is executing strategies to build long-term growth, transformational plans, digital quotient and correlation, growth acceleration, and business ventures in the green sector -- all of which drive shareholder value. New TSPG management intends to expand the investor base by pursuing a vertical integration strategy through acquisition, and or a combination of strategic partner companies and contractual agreements, to distribute AI products of NO SOLIUS (no software, no license, no user fees) Shelly AI related to current corporate developments, which will compliment and grow TSPG.
TSPG, and green ammonia specialists TEAL, are looking to optimize the zero-emission ammonia production market significantly. To achieve this, TSPG will deploy TEAL's green ammonia production plants in the coming years. Green ammonia's clean energy potential is incredible.
Green ammonia has the highest volumetric energy density of all hydrogen-based energy sources -- significantly more than pure hydrogen. This makes green ammonia inexpensive and easy to store and transport. Existing infrastructure means that green ammonia can rapidly and efficiently replace hydrocarbon-based fuels for a multitude of uses, with ammonia-fueled ships and ammonia power stations already in the pipeline.
TEAL's major focus has been developing and constructing its green ammonia production sites in North America, with the first 400MW of power to be installed at locations in Quebec, Canada, Northeast USA, and the Southwestern United States. These will be TEAL's first green ammonia initiatives for production facilities, with an operational launch planned for late 2025 or early 2026. Operating dynamically will enable TEAL to produce ammonia during off-peak power demand hours and make them a net contributor to the economics of renewable power production. This will allow the company to construct additional renewable power wherever they build a production plant.
For more information, visit https://www.tgipower.com
DISCLAIMER: CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. CAP/FPS/CA is a news dissemination solutions provider and is NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses, and may NOT sell, offer to sell, or offer to buy any security. CAP/FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or the opinion of the writer. CAP/FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for the dissemination of this article.
Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:
These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.
SOURCE: CorporateAds.com
Philippe Machuel, CEO
TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.
+1 917-353-5099
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
$TSPG Corporate Presentation