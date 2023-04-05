Dr. Asita Vinayagalingham

Get Ready to Smile Bright Dayton!

DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Almoney Dental Group is excited to announce that Love Family Dental is now part of Almoney Dental Group, and welcomes Dr. Asita Vinayagalingam to its amazing team of dentists. The office is located at 3000 S. Smithville Road, Dayton, OH 45420.

Dr. Gregory Love, owner of “Love Family Dental”, is retiring from his Belmont neighborhood practice. For 42 years, Dr. Love focused on a personalized approach to dentistry, providing exceptional care and building long-term relationships with his patients. He will miss seeing each of them but is excited for what the Almoney Dental Group will bring to his practice and patients.

Almoney Dental Group, which includes Almoney & Brown Dental in Kettering, Miamisburg Family Dental, and its newest location in Belmont, brings an experienced team to deliver quality restorative, cosmetic and family dentistry. In order to provide the best possible care, Almoney Dental Group uses the latest dental technologies including digital x-rays and imaging, 3D scanners to replace impressions, diagnostic software and computerized patient communication systems. The office is upgrading all procedure rooms with computers and large screen monitors to help educate patients in how to achieve and maintain their dental health. This technology improves diagnosis and treatment outcomes for each patient.

Almoney Dental Group is also pleased to welcome Dr. Asita Vinayagalingam (known as Dr.V.) to the team. Dr. V. holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Molecular and Cell Biology from Texas A&M University, Master’s Degrees in Biomedical Science and Oral Biology from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and Rutgers University, and a Doctorate Degree in Dental Medicine from the Dental College of Georgia.

After graduating from dental school, Dr. V. attended the University of Detroit Mercy to complete her Advanced Education in General Dentistry residency which focused on advanced restorative and comprehensive-care cases. To keep up on the latest in dentistry, Dr. V is an active member of the American Dental Association, Ohio Dental Association, and Dayton Dental Society.

Dr. V. provides compassionate, high-quality dental care and develops strong relationships with each of her patients. When she is not in the office, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends and exploring new restaurants. Dr. V. is also an avid lover of the performing arts, indoor cycling, and traveling.

The Almoney Dental Group looks forward to welcoming patients to the office and providing excellent care from the best dental staff in town. To schedule an appointment, call the office at (937) 256-1991.

