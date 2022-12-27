Ed Rike Plumbing Heating & Air Expands with New Location in West Chester, Ohio

Ed Rike Plumbing Heating & Air

DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ed Rike Plumbing Heating & Air is excited to announce the opening of our newest location in West Chester, Ohio. This expansion allows us to better serve our customers in the West Chester and surrounding areas, providing the same high-quality plumbing, heating, and air conditioning services that we have become known for in the region.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer our services to the residents of West Chester," said Richard Rike, owner of Ed Rike Plumbing Heating & Air. "Our team is dedicated to providing top-notch customer service and delivering high-quality workmanship, and we look forward to building long-lasting relationships with our new customers in West Chester."

Ed Rike Plumbing Heating & Air has been serving the Greater Dayton area for over 30 years, and our team of skilled technicians is equipped to handle all of your plumbing, heating, and air conditioning needs. From routine maintenance to emergency repairs, we are here to help you keep your home or business comfortable and efficient. Our new West Chester location will be fully equipped with the latest tools and technology to handle any plumbing, heating, or air conditioning issue you may encounter. Our team is dedicated to staying up to date on the latest techniques and industry standards, so you can trust that you will receive the best service possible.

Our new location in West Chester is open and ready to serve you. We are excited to be a part of the West Chester community and look forward to serving our new neighbors. Contact us today at (513) 935-7075 to schedule an appointment or to learn more about our services.