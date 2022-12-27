Submit Release
News Search

There were 773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,957 in the last 365 days.

Ed Rike Plumbing Heating & Air Expands with New Location in West Chester, Ohio

Ed Rike Plumbing Heating & Air

DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ed Rike Plumbing Heating & Air is excited to announce the opening of our newest location in West Chester, Ohio. This expansion allows us to better serve our customers in the West Chester and surrounding areas, providing the same high-quality plumbing, heating, and air conditioning services that we have become known for in the region.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer our services to the residents of West Chester," said Richard Rike, owner of Ed Rike Plumbing Heating & Air. "Our team is dedicated to providing top-notch customer service and delivering high-quality workmanship, and we look forward to building long-lasting relationships with our new customers in West Chester."

Ed Rike Plumbing Heating & Air has been serving the Greater Dayton area for over 30 years, and our team of skilled technicians is equipped to handle all of your plumbing, heating, and air conditioning needs. From routine maintenance to emergency repairs, we are here to help you keep your home or business comfortable and efficient. Our new West Chester location will be fully equipped with the latest tools and technology to handle any plumbing, heating, or air conditioning issue you may encounter. Our team is dedicated to staying up to date on the latest techniques and industry standards, so you can trust that you will receive the best service possible.

Our new location in West Chester is open and ready to serve you. We are excited to be a part of the West Chester community and look forward to serving our new neighbors. Contact us today at (513) 935-7075 to schedule an appointment or to learn more about our services.

Richard Rike
Ed Rike Plumbing Heating & Air
+1 513-935-7075
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Ed Rike Plumbing Heating & Air Expands with New Location in West Chester, Ohio

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.