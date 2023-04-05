Ambassador Dr. Hugues Sanon honored with US President's Lifetime Achievement Award by US President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

In order to empower others you need to be empowered, in order to promote peace you need to be in peace with yourself, in order to love others you need to love yourself; Peace starts with you"”
WASHINGTON DC , DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATE , April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambassador Dr. Hugues Sanon, Special Envoy of International Relations to the United Nations for the Council for Justice, Equality and Peace( COJEP) received the President's Lifetime Achievement Award from the office of the U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, DC on March 28, 2023 at the prestigious National Press Club for his 20 years of humanitarian service and promotion of peace and sustainable development in the U.S. and around the world.
At the 2023 World Leader Summit of love and Peace organized by FOWPAL, the Permanent Mission of Kiribati to the United Nations, Cojep International, Foundation for a Drug Free World and many other organizations held at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, on March 28 to celebrate the fourth International Day of Conscience, Mayor Cashenna A. Cross, City of Glenarden, Maryland presented the President's Lifetime Achievement Award to the well-known humanist, Dr. Hugues Sanon for his outstanding service to the US and the world.
On behalf of President Biden, Mayor Cross read a letter from President Biden sent to Dr. Hugues Sanon, in which he stated, "I commend you for taking it upon yourself to contribute to the public good, and I am proud to present you with the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of your service to this great nation."
President Biden also said in his letter, "By sharing your time and passion, you are helping to discover and implement solutions to the challenges we face - solutions we need now more than ever. This is a time for hope, light and love. Hope for our future, light to move forward and love for one another.
Through your service, you bring all three. On behalf of the American people, I sincerely thank you for your volunteer leadership and encourage you to continue to answer the call of service. The country is counting on you."
Mayor Cross also presented to Ambassador Dr. Hugues Sanon a presidential pin and a presidential medallion on behalf of President Biden's office.
Dr. Hugues Sanon, also the founder of Together for Haiti, Voix Caraïbes magazine and Le Journal Haïti, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to President Joe Biden for recognizing his contribution to promoting peace and sustainable development in the US and around the world.
"It is a great honor for me to have received the U.S. Presidential Award for my 20 years of humanitarian service to the US and the world and my promotion of peace and sustainable development in the presence of many influential personalities including ambassadors, heads of state, religious leaders and celebrities at the National Press Club in Washington DC." said Dr. Hugues Sanon.
The community leader also concluded by thanking Mayor Cashenna A Cross for recommending him to receive this prestigious Presidential Award from the Office of the President of the United States.
In addition, four other influential individuals also received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Press Club during Fowpal's Global Leaders Summit: Dr. Hong Tao-Tze, president of Fowpal, Bernard S Georges, Emmanuella Point Dujour Sanon and Todd Carson, all of whom are outstanding leaders who have worked tirelessly to strengthen the United States of America and impact the world.
During the presentation, Ambassador Hugues Sanon also received a special certificate of recognition from Daniel J. McKee, Governor of the State of Rhode Island, in recognition of his work over the years to promote peace and sustainability, dialogue and leadership. He joined Rhode Islanders in expressing his deepest admiration and gratitude for a job well done.
Rhode Island Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore also extended his heartfelt thanks to Ambassador Hugues Sanon for his tireless efforts to promote peace, love and awareness for sustainable and global development.
Among other things, at the summit of world leaders held in Washington DC, at the National Press Club, Dr. Hong also presented a special Mini Golden Bells of World Peace and Love to Ambassador Hugues Sanon, COJEP International's special envoy for international relations at the United Nations for his promotion of love and peace.
in the end, COJEP International chaired by the president ALİ GEDİKOĞLU awarded Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze the highest honor of Cojep International, "Justice and Freedom Award". which was presented by Amb H.Sanon.
