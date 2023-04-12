dadada Baby Announces New Direct to Consumer Website
It’s an exciting time for us as a company, and for our parent community”
— Roni Segal
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Until now, parents hoping to purchase a dadada Baby crib, dresser, or toddler product have had to rely on local and online retailers… but not anymore. As of 2023, dadada Baby’s beautifully designed modern nursery furniture are available for purchase directly from dadadababy.com.
Going direct-to-consumer marks a big step forward for dadada Baby, who made a splash when they entered the US market just a few years ago. Their artfully crafted cribs, dressers, toddler products and more are built to last, wooing modern parents with impeccable design and quality construction that promises to last for generations. And now, selecting and ordering that perfect dadada Baby piece has become easier.
From the classic Soho 3-in-1 crib, whose wide variety of colors and grow-with-baby adaptability make it a favorite for new parents, to the educational and convenient Toddler Tower, shopping dadadababy.com direct has become simple, convenient, and sure to help more parents bring these popular pieces into their homes.
“It’s an exciting time for us as a company, and for our parent community,” says Roni Segal, President of dadada Baby. “And our Customer Care team is on hand and ready to help with any questions, including our return policy and how to determine whether your favorite product will fit well in your space.”
To browse all of dadada Baby’s available collections, visit dadadababy.com
