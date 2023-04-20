dadada Baby is doing their part to keep fast furniture out of landfills - and celebrating with a giveaway!
If we want to leave a better world behind for our kids, we’ve got to start making some changes.”
— Valerie Swift
OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Each April, we celebrate Earth Day by committing to make better choices and taking more thoughtful care of our planet. And there’s one problem that the folks at dadada Baby can’t stop thinking about - the Global Landfill Crisis.
Solid waste landfills are growing in size all around the world, pumping methane gas into the environment and cluttering up once-beautiful natural spaces. And here in the US, we’re number one in per-capita waste, making 12% of the world’s garbage, even though we’re only 4% of the world’s population.
For dadada Baby, that means making furniture pieces that are built to last, not to become next year’s trash. Their heirloom quality cribs are crafted in Italy from natural, durable materials that stand the test of time and stay with families for generations.
These cribs, and their dresser and toddler product counterparts, will be featured at the dadada Baby booth at the upcoming Babyfest by Babies in Bloom on April 22nd in Vista, CA. According to Babies in Bloom, “BabyFest brings together companies selling the best products, local experts, and new and expecting families for a day of learning, product demonstrations, and a chance to win prizes and meet other parents.”
And speaking of prizes, dadada Baby will be giving away one of their Soho 3-in-1 Cribs in natural at Babyfest, in honor of Earth Day and to help one more family stay out of the fast-furniture-to-landfill cycle. After all, each dadada Baby crib holds precious memories - and those memories deserve to stay in the family, for generations to come, on a well-cared-for planet that’s a safe, healthy place for our little ones to grow.
About dadada Baby:
dadada Baby believes that modern parents desire and deserve the opportunity to invest in furniture that aligns with their values. With industry knowledge and experience dating back to 1932, family-owned dadada Baby draws its inspiration for nursery furniture from modern urban life while keeping its roots firmly planted in the long-trusted history of Italian manufacturing. All pieces, from cribs to dressers to toddler products and more, are sensibly crafted with baby-safe design meant to last for generations. Parents never have to choose between style or sustainability.
Visit dadadababy.com to shop online or find a local retailer near you.
