Launch Cart Launches Revolutionary AI Image Creator to Empower eCommerce Entrepreneurs
Percy ‘Master P’ Miller, known for his successful ventures in food products and entertainment, has been appointed Chairman of The Board for Launch Cart. This leading technology company offers an alternative to Shopify.
Launch Cart is an all-in-one solution to make, scale, and manage an eCommerce store. Business owners can create and organize an online store, sell in numerous currencies and countries, and manage customers, products, inventory, payments, and shipping with the platform.
Launch Cart's On-Demand Solutions for Sourcing and Selling Products Online offer a freemium model making it easier for entrepreneurs to launch their eCommerce business.
A new AI image creator helps Launch Cart sellers create custom images quickly and easily without needing design skills or experience!
"We're thrilled to announce the launch of our AI image creator feature," said Percy Master P Miller, Chairman of Launch Cart. "We understand the challenges entrepreneurs face when creating professional-looking images for their eCommerce stores. Our new AI image creator helps solve this problem by letting users make custom images quickly and easily without having design skills. This breakthrough technology is just the beginning of Launch Cart's efforts to leverage AI to empower eCommerce entrepreneurs, with more exciting features in the pipeline.
All Launch Cart users can use the new AI image creator feature, which can be reached through the platform's custom page builder. With the AI image creator, users can tell the AI what image they want, and the integrated AI genie will create it and add it to their page. The feature is fast and efficient and produces high-quality images that can be used in a variety of applications, from product pages to promotional materials.
Those interested in opening a free online store can visit https://launchcart.com to learn more about the services provided by Launch Cart.
To learn more about Launch Cart and its new AI image creator feature, please visit https://launchcart.com.
For media inquiries, contact Kelly Bennett at Bennett Unlimited PR at (949) 463-6383 or Kelly@BennettUnlimitedPR.com.
About Launch Cart
Launch Cart is an on-demand eCommerce platform enabling entrepreneurs and small businesses to build and manage online stores, providing tools and services such as website building, product management, payment processing, order fulfillment, and more. Their technology is focused on creating efficiencies and solving problems across all aspects of eCommerce, including average order value and lifetime customer value, which is achieved through revenue optimization tools such as order bumps, checkout page editor, long-form sales pages, and funnels with upsells and downsells, ultimately helping businesses succeed in the competitive online marketplace.
