ForwardLane's AI-Driven Next Best Action Platform Recognized in WealthTech 100 for 2023

ForwardLane's AI-driven wealth management platform lands spot in WealthTech 100 for 2023, showcasing innovation in decision intelligence & client services.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ForwardLane, a leading provider of AI-powered wealth management solutions, has been named to the prestigious WealthTech 100 for 2023. The WealthTech 100 is an annual list that highlights the world’s most innovative technology solution providers dedicated to assisting investment firms, private banks, and financial advisors in their digital transformation initiatives.
FinTech Global, a renowned research and data company focusing on the global financial technology market, compiles the WealthTech 100 list. This year's selection process involved a comprehensive analysis of over 1,000 companies in the sector.
ForwardLane CEO, Nathan Stevenson, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, "We are honored to be included in the WealthTech 100 for 2023. This acknowledgement underscores our commitment to delivering the most innovative and effective solutions to our clients, helping them thrive in a constantly evolving market."
ForwardLane's cutting-edge AI-driven decision intelligence platform for wealth management empowers financial advisors and wealth managers to make well-informed decisions, enhance productivity, and offer superior, personalized service to their clients. The company's product suite features native Salesforce and web-based dashboards, providing personalized client signal snapshots, dynamic client prioritization, and tailored next best actions. The platform is supported by a patented no-code/low-code signal engine that aggregates enterprise data, including predictive life event data, portfolios, financial plans, CRM data, marketing content, data science models, and analytics. Additionally, built-in dashboards enable management to monitor team and client engagement analytics.
Stevenson added, "In a crucial time when ChatGPT and GPT4 are poised to disrupt industries, ForwardLane takes pride in distinguishing signal from noise for our clients by integrating the most innovative AI technology in a thoughtful, secure, and compliant manner. We are proud to be recognized as a leader in the WealthTech and AI in FinTech space. Our mission is to equip our clients with the world's finest decision intelligence and next best action tools for advisory and distribution in wealth, asset management, and insurance, enabling them to achieve productivity and efficiency gains and deliver exceptional, personalized client experiences."
