ForwardLane Partners with InterGen Data for Life-Event Insights
"AI-powered Partnership to Offer Life Event-based Insights with Next Best Actions”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ForwardLane, the AI-powered, Decision Intelligence Platform that synthesizes personalized insights and next best actions for financial services intermediaries and their clients, is partnering with InterGen Data to offer predictive life-event driven insights based on composite data from 300 million people.
InterGen Data’s predictive modeling provides over 93 health and wealth life events and allows for a more realistic picture of upcoming costs for any individual, family or household. These events, such as marriage, children, college, divorce, moving, as well as the occurrence of major diseases (cancer, Alzheimer’s, stroke, diabetes, etc.) can directly impact one’s mental health, planning of medical costs, caregiver considerations, and longevity.
ForwardLane’s Decision Intelligence Platform with InterGen Data can generate personalized life-event insights at a client and household level for advisors, brokers, healthcare providers, and carriers. By matching client 360 data with non-PII client characteristics such as gender, age, ethnicity and zip code the platform automatically cross-checks against structured client data, such as a financial plan, portfolio, insurance products and retirement annuities to highlight potential gaps or shortfalls and notify advisors or brokers.
“For financial advisors, these personalized, statistically- sound life events treat every investor and family uniquely, with sensitivity given to their identity, geo-location, ethnicity, age and gender vs. solutions that only use age. The results are that crucial gaps can be readily identified and quantified along with recommended next best actions, products and educational content. For insurance advisors, the platform can pinpoint opportunities for client engagement that may leverage insurance and annuity products and recommend follow-on workflows such as automated account opening processes with RPA, or insurance illustrations – all the way through to underwriting,” said Nathan Stevenson, CEO & Founder of ForwardLane.
“Today’s inflationary macro-economic outlook, increasing medical costs, and risks associated with greater longevity are major concerns for everyone,” said Robert Kirk, CEO & Founder of InterGen Data, Inc. “This partnership will empower financial advisors, and insurance professionals with big data they need to uncover risks and offer solutions that will help secure the financial wellness of millions of Americans,” Kirk further stated.
About ForwardLane.com
ForwardLane’s AI-powered Insights platform delivers personalized insights and next best actions for wealth managers, asset managers and insurers. Human data analysis is time consuming and expensive. ForwardLane analyzes and synthesizes previously siloed data to distill personalized client engagement opportunities that find clients at risk and ultimately drive revenues. ForwardLane is recognized by the industry as a Wealthtech 100 and AI Fintech 100 globally and counts large financial institutions with $2.5 Trillion AUM as trusted clients.
About InterGen Data, Inc.
InterGen Data, Inc. (InterGen Data) is a is an AI-based Machine Learning company that is revolutionizing how financial professionals prepare their clients for impactful life events. InterGen Data’s proprietary algorithms identifies the likelihood of a life event
Browning Mank
ForwardLane Inc
+1 214-307-9504
browning.mank@forwardlane.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn