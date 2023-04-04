California Attorney And Entrepreneur Miki (Mikyong) Kwon Just Joined YHSGR As A Real Estate Sales Associate
From lawyer to business owner, and now in her role as a real estate agent, Miki (Mikyong) Kwon wants to continue to be an valuable guide and advocate for buyers and sellers.
As an attorney, she was a solo practitioner for two years, representing small business owners. In 1996, she launched a college prep academy, and invested in making that business a success for what would be the next 22 years. It is in the role of academy director, instructor, and counselor that she gained valuable insight and immense gratification in helping others and in taking a part, albeit small, of reaching their goals.
“I became a real estate agent in order to have a career that enabled me to serve others in real estate: representing and being an advocate for buyers and sellers in one of the most momentous events of their lives,” said Miki (Mikyong) Kwon.
Recalling why she was always interested in real estate, Miki said, "My interest in real estate sparked when I picked up a free 'Homes for Sale magazine at Albertsons in 1999. Fortuitously, I ended up buying one of the homes listed in this very magazine. Since then, I have been an avid 'window shopper' for homes - via magazines and then real estate websites. Looking back, I realize that searching for and looking at homes - the layout, location, amenities, and the neighbourhood - has been my hobby for a long time."
Miki, who has found it easy to fit in at the agency, credits her experiences across the globe. She has lived along the coasts of the Pacific Ocean all her life in places like Seoul, Korea - Honolulu, Hawaii - Tacoma, Washington - Berkeley, California - and finally, Los Angeles. After attending University of California - Berkeley, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in English, she went to Whittier Law School in Southern California, where she earned her Juris Doctor (JD) degree, and has been an “Angelino” ever since.
Talking about her goals, she said, "When I set out to buy my first home, I remember searching 'far and wide' for an agent who was professional, knowledgeable, easily accessible, trustworthy, and truly working in my favor. So after joining Your Home Sold Guaranteed as a real estate agent, I have vowed to be that very agent that I had searched for as a buyer myself. I am passionate about helping my buyers and sellers realize their hopes, dreams, and goals.”
Miki (Mikyong) Kwon In Her Own Words: Why She Wrote “With Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, I know that I made the best choice for me and for my future buyers and sellers” (Exclusive)
“I am so happy to be at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR)! Everyone I have met at YHSGR has been amazing. Rudy, the staff, partners, and all the agents I have met have given me such a warm welcome that I feel I have finally found a brokerage to call home.
Before joining Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, I had a lot of concerns (to say the least): How was I going to find my clients? How do I market myself, get training, and find support?
When I first read YHSGR’s job descriptions and benefits, I was skeptical. It sounded just too good to be true: I don’t have to market myself [no cold calling, no door knocking, no prospecting]? I can just focus on servicing my customers? A commission guarantee and training?! Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) stood out because no other brokerages that I had been considering offered to invest in agents as much as YHSGR.
Now, I believe! I joined YHSGR because it offers me everything that I wanted and had wished for and so much more than I had expected: the ongoing training, clients, mentor, coach, partners, and an awesome team. In addition, YHSGR has systems and programs and guarantees that provide incredible value and benefits to all my prospective clients.
Now, I have set goals and a sharper focus on what I need to do to be an awesome agent for my clients. I’m geared up and know that I can confidently serve my clients. I have all the tools, the support and a winning team to enable me to help my clients to realize their goals.
With YHSGR, I know that I made the best choice for me and for my future buyers and sellers. It’s wonderful being a member of the YHSGR family and knowing that I work at the best brokerage and with the best professionals in real estate!”
