First 100 Bloomington Homes Ready to Connect to New Innovative and Inclusive City-Wide Fiber Internet Network

BLOOMINGTON, IN, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mayor John Hamilton, fiber internet service provider GigabitNow and fiber network developer Hoosier Fiber Networks today announced that Bloomington’s first homes are ready for fiber internet home connections and order availability for GigabitNow fiber internet service.
One hundred homes in the South Griffy neighborhood are now ready for connection to Hoosier Fiber Network’s fiber internet network, with an additional 3,700 homes expected ready for connection by the end of May. Since the project began, nearly a quarter million feet of fiber optic conduit have been laid, and 3,676 homes passed throughout Bloomington.
“Bloomington has long sought to bring state-of-the-art fiber internet to our community,” said Mayor John Hamilton. “With the first homes ready for connection, we are seeing on-the-ground progress on our goal of serving every member of our community with the high-quality, high-speed fiber internet they need to live, work and learn in the 21st century. A digital transformation of our city has begun”
Only fiber is robust enough to deliver the stability and symmetrical upload and download speeds needed for remote work, education, and healthcare. It is less prone to outages due to built-in redundancies, and it is a generational solution with nearly unlimited scalability and adaptability to future applications.
“We are pleased to invite members of the South Griffy neighborhood to sign up for fiber internet and for residents across the city to access real-time updates on when GIgabitNow will reach their communities,” said Steve Milton, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer, GigabitNow.
GigabitNow today announced service and pricing plans, including a $69.99 2Gbps internet subscription, a 5Gbps Internet plan for $149.99, and a connection up to 10Gig for $199.99. The company does not require a contract, installation is free, and all GigabitNow plans offer symmetrical upload and download speeds.
Designed to be accessible to every Bloomington resident, regardless of income level, the City and Hoosier Fiber Networks continue to collaborate on one of the country’s most comprehensive, inclusive, and innovative public-private partnerships to help low-income and digitally disadvantaged households access top-quality internet service.
Eligible low-income residents may qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Plan (ACP) to receive at least a symmetrical 250 megabits per second (Mpbs) plan at no cost to the user if ACP is applied. The City and Hoosier Fiber Networks will together provide the “drop” connection to qualifying households. Residents can find more information about low-income qualifications by visiting GigabitNow’s website at: gigabitnow.com/bloomington
“The City's Digital Equity initiative stands to bring the power of Fiber Network connectivity to the whole of the Bloomington community,” said Bloomington Housing Authority Administrator Leon Gordon. “We are hopeful this digital enhancement improves not just the connection inside each home, but on a broader, symbolic level, we hope it manifests a deeper sense of connection (and inclusion) within the Bloomington Community.”
In the coming days, residents can receive real-time construction and registration updates via a new dashboard and learn more about the network at gigabitnow.com/bloomington.
Learn more about the Meridiam and Hoosier Fiber Networks partnership at: https://bton.in/DhIMX
To learn more about the City’s Digital Equity program, visit bloomington.in.gov/digital-equity
Fiber Network Update Press Conference on April 4, 2023
