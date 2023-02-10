Bloomington, Indiana, Announces New $100,000 Down Payment Housing Program for Sworn Police and Fire
Bloomington announced a new $100k no-interest down payment assistance program for police and fire. The pilot is the only such program known to exist in U.S.
We are extremely pleased to offer this innovative housing incentive and consider it a wise investment in public safety and the future of our community.”BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mayor John Hamilton announced a new $100,000 no-interest down payment assistance program for sworn police officers and firefighters as an incentive to live in the city of Bloomington. Commencing immediately, the pilot housing program is the only such program known to exist in the country. After ten years, participants will realize $100,000 in home equity.
— Mayor John Hamilton
Attracting and retaining top firefighters and sworn police officers is a concern nationwide. Enabling police officers and firefighters to live where they work allows for better community connections and reduces crucial travel time in the event of an emergency situation. The new pilot program will support individuals in buying homes they may not be able to afford otherwise in Bloomington, enabling them to build wealth and stability over time while integrating first responders into the community for the long run.
The program will be funded with one-time American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and ongoing annual budgets from the Bloomington Police Department and Bloomington Fire Department. The City is collaborating with local banks and financial institutions to implement the program, which can be combined with any external homebuyer supports. The pilot program will be limited to ten police officers and ten firefighters, with plans to expand the program if successful.
The housing incentive is part of a larger local effort to attract and retain vital public safety providers. Additional incentives were announced in 2022, including signing bonuses, rental/down payment assistance, take-home patrol vehicles for police, and rental/down payment assistance for firefighters.
“Our Fire and Police departments hold the highest national accreditations thanks to ongoing innovation, training, and long-term planning,” said Mayor John Hamilton. “We are extremely pleased to offer this innovative housing incentive and consider it a wise investment in public safety and the future of our community. Making it easier for firefighters and sworn police officers to live here makes sense. As always, I’m deeply thankful for the dedicated people who put their lives on the line every time they put on their uniforms, and I look forward to more of them living in our community.”
Bloomington is Indiana’s only city with a nationally accredited police department (CALEA) and a nationally top-rated fire department (ISO 1/1x).
