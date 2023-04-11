Vutility Strengthens Team with New Hires

Team's expertise ensures Vutility positioned to meet increasing demand of products and services
SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vutility, a leading provider of real-time energy monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce the hiring of two new team members. Katherine Calvin has joined the company as Director of Supply Chain, and Eddie Meyersick has joined as Director of Business Development.
Katherine Calvin brings a wealth of experience in supply chain management, having previously held roles at organizations including global firms, such as Viasat, to fast-scaling companies, including WeLink. She has a proven track record of success in developing and executing strategies to optimize supply chain operations.
Eddie Meyersick is a seasoned sales professional with a successful track record of developing and executing sales and partnership programs. He has worked in a wide range of customer-facing and sales positions at leading technology companies, including Amazon and Sigfox, with a deep understanding of the IoT solutions industry.
The ongoing growth of the Vutility team reinforces the company's commitment to providing innovative real-time energy monitoring solutions to its customers. Ms. Calvin and Mr. Meyersick’s expertise will help ensure Vutility stays positioned to meet the increasing demand and ongoing enhancement of its products and services.
"We are delighted to welcome Katherine and Eddie to the Vutility team," said CEO Stephen Prince. "Their expertise and experience will be invaluable as we continue to expand our business and provide our customers and partners with the best energy monitoring solutions available."
About Vutility:
Vutility is a leading provider of real-time, IoT and cloud enabled energy management solutions. By providing greater visibility into energy use, Vutility enables organizations across the globe to make better, informed decisions to optimize their performance and reduce energy costs. Vutility’s scalable energy monitoring technologies are used in wide range of industries by and companies of all sizes, from small businesses to large corporations.
