Trump Sees No Boost From Indictment – Research Confirms Independents Don't Care

Impact Social Analysis Concludes - ‘Are you happy just bleating, or do you want to win?’
As this insight has consistently shown - only Ron DeSantis has what it takes to grab the independent vote from the left.”
— Impact Social Research
MIAMI, FL, USA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ready for Ron draft committee encouraging Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to run for President released a research report today conducted by Impact Social. The report analyzes online and social media discussion about Ron DeSantis, Joe Biden, and Donald Trump among swing voters from March 18 to April 1.
Unlike the short-lived pro-Trump bump following the Mar-a-Lago raid that benefited Trump, Independents and swing voters – apart from Trump’s small, noisy, paid influencer and bot-driven social media echo chamber - have abandoned the former president, and just don’t care.
Impact Social is a specialist social media, online monitoring, and analysis company using big data software and human analysis to passively monitor organic public sentiment. Working from a football-stadium sized 40,000 voter focus group of swing voters across the political spectrum, Impact Social finds no movement for either DeSantis or Trump following Trump's indictment, and a slight drop for Biden.
The summary of findings states:
"Much has been said and written over the last two weeks regarding Trump’s indictment. With charges served, media and pundits pour over its impact and what it may mean for Trump’s re-election bid. Typically, focus tends to concentrate on Republican voters as the former president looks to exploit the situation to his political ends. Many speak of the indictment ‘handing the next election to Trump’, and suggest that the alleged ‘politicization of the justice system’ will backfire on the Democrats.
And yet Trump cannot win from his base support alone. This indictment – and any others which may follow – will have to garner the support of people outside of his base such as independents. These voters, the majority of whom have no time for Trump or his followers, would have to be so enraged by recent events as to feel obliged to join the MAGA crowd. Yet this 40,000 swing voter panel shows no such shift occurring. For many months independents have cited the investigations in Trump’s name as one of the main reasons they are turned off by him. They have expressed real frustration at the lack of courage from authorities to indict Trump and implored them to step up and do their job. It, therefore, comes as no surprise that Trump’s net sentiment score remains at -32. Trump’s arrest is what many independents had been calling for and will be glad to see him in court.
What might be surprising is how little either DeSantis or Biden are associated with Trump’s indictment. With so many Republicans accusing Democrats of ‘weaponizing justice,’ one might have thought that the sitting Democratic president would come under heavy fire. Yet as we can see, Trump’s indictment is barely mentioned in relation to Biden. Likewise, DeSantis feels only a little heat from right-leaning independents who feel he doesn’t do enough to defend Trump against the left-leaning Manhattan DA’s office. However, DeSantis involvement is clearly not something which swing voters are too concerned about. In other words, among independents, Trump’s legal woes are an issue only for Trump – they have little impact on the brand of his competitors.
So, far from ‘handing the election to Trump’ the events of the last few days have lengthened the odds of his return to the presidency. Independents have long since been turned off by Trump’s antics and the chaos that surrounds him. His indictment serves to further alienate the voters he desperately needs to attract if he has any hope of being back in the White House.
All this is music to the ears of the Democrats, as the right rally for Trump and rail against the ‘abuse of the judicial system’. Meanwhile - as this insight has consistently shown - only Ron DeSantis has what it takes to grab the independent vote from the left. Should he stand for the presidency he has one major question to the Republican hardcore, ‘Are you happy just bleating, or do you want to win?"
Since its launch nearly a year ago Ready for Ron has enlisted nearly a quarter million supporters to build grassroots support, driven national messaging campaigns to drive up Ron’s national Leadership profile, and produced and placed millions in ads to unit Americans and convince Ron DeSantis to run for President. Ready for Ron has emerged as the most successful and credible independent organization in support of a Ron DeSantis candidacy.
Ready for Ron continues its TV and online advertising efforts to engage Americans to sign the petition at ReadyForRon.com to Draft Ron DeSantis to run in 2024.
