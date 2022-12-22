Ready for Ron Files for Preliminary Injunction to Allow Sharing of Petition Signatures
More than 100,000 Supporters Sign Petition as FEC Litigation Continues
We’ve beaten the FEC before and surely will again. We refuse to stand idly by allowing Biden Democrats to continue silencing public speech and threatening our Democracy.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ready for Ron, the only credible independent group working to Draft Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to run for President, filed a Motion for Preliminary Injunction to stop the Federal Election Commission (FEC) from interfering with its plan to share the names and contact information for the more than 100,000 supporters who signed the petition to encourage Ron DeSantis to run for President.
“We are not allowing the FEC to stand in our way of building one of the biggest grassroots movements ever,” stated Ready for Ron Chief Legal Counsel, Lilian Rodríguez-Baz. “The American people are making their voice loud and clear. We need confident, dependable, and proven leadership like only Ron DeSantis can deliver and we will fight for the right of those voices supporting him to be heard.”
In late October Ready for Ron sued the FEC in the U.S. District Court for D.C. (Case 1:22-cv-03282-RDM READY FOR RON v. FEDERAL ELECTION COMMISSION) following an Advisory Opinion preventing Ready for Ron from sharing with Governor DeSantis the names of those who signed a petition encouraging him to challenge Joe Biden. If granted, the Motion filed today will stop the FEC from interfering with Ready for Ron’s efforts.
“It is disappointing this litigation is necessary, but we’re going to protect Free Speech and succeed in encouraging Gov. DeSantis to seek the Presidency,” stated Dan Backer, who argued before the FEC, and is lead counsel in the lawsuit. “America is Ready for Ron, and there’s no greater act of political speech than signing your name to a draft petition, and zero basis for saying Ready for Ron cannot give those names to the Governor.”
“We are confident we will prevail,” Backer continued. “We’ve beaten the FEC before and surely will again. We refuse to stand idly by allowing Biden Democrats to continue silencing public speech and threatening our Democracy.”
“Following more than six months of work by Ready for Ron, Governor DeSantis has a growing lead in poll after poll in key states. Our efforts are working and nothing can stand in the way of our grassroots movement,” stated Ready for Ron Chief Political Strategist Ed Rollins. “Our work is contributing to the significant leads in key battleground states. We are winning the hearts and minds of the American people, who have every right to let Governor DeSantis know he has their support, and that America wants him in 2024.”
Since its launch in late May, Ready for Ron has garnered nearly 100,000 petition signers, generated significant media attention, and run hundreds of ads to help convince Ron DeSantis to run for President. Ready for Ron has emerged as the only credible independent organization in support of Ron DeSantis. Americans are encouraged to sign the petition at https://www.readyforron.com/ to draft Ron DeSantis to run in 2024.
