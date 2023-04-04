Inmedix® to Present at the 2023 Spring Keiretsu Forum Investor Capital Expo

Inmedix seeks to increase its support among 10 international Keiretsu Forum chapters.

NORMANDY PARK, WA, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inmedix®, Inc. is developing CloudHRV™, a proprietary, point-of-service clinical diagnostic on a cloud platform as an advanced form of heart rate variability (HRV) for clinicians. The company also works to understand the emerging concept of immuno-autonomics: how stress, modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS), impacts immune function. This latest Keiretsu Forum Investor Capital Expo will be held on the Microsoft campus in Redmond, WA on Thursday, April 6, 2023, from 8 am-5 pm (PDT) in person and on Zoom.

The Expo is hosted by Keiretsu Forum, a leading, international angel investor network frequently #1 by Pitchbook in two categories: “Most active investors early stage” and “Most active investors late stage.” Keiretsu Forum is a global investment community of accredited private equity angel investors, venture capitalists and corporate/institutional investors. It was founded in the San Francisco East Bay in California in 2000 by Randy Williams and is a worldwide network of capital, resources, and deal flow with 52 chapters on 3 continents. Keiretsu Forum members invest in high-quality, diverse investment opportunities and its community is strengthened through involvement in social and charitable activities.

“Fight-or-flight stress is modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS) and fundamentally, it can impact health, especially the immune system,” said Andrew J. Holman MD, CEO & Co-founder of Inmedix. “Inmedix looks forward to bringing the next generation of heart rate variability (HRV) through the US regulatory process to support clinicians seeking superior treatment outcomes, reduced adverse effects and sustainable cost of care.”

About Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary, Inmedix UK, Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd., are committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of stress, modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The Inmedix® CloudHRV™ system is leading the development of next-gen, heart rate variability (HRV) as a potentially informative diagnostic, therapeutic, digital health, and health economic tool. ANS profile may be the most overlooked element of personalized, precision medicine. Beginning with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) in adults, the company hopes to understand and validate the role of stress biology in immunology.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Inmedix’s plans for preclinical studies and product capabilities. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in Inmedix’s business which could significantly affect expected results, including without limitation, progress of development, clinical testing and regulatory approval, developments in raw material and personnel costs, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Inmedix undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release. This is not an offer to sell or an offer to purchase securities.

