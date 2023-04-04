$800,000 Contract Awarded for Cutting-Edge, AI Based End to End Security Surveillance Package in UK Prison: NASDAQ: CETX
$CETX is a Global AI Tech Company Focused on Advanced Security & Surveillance
CETX CEO Saagar Govil
Global AI Tech Company Focused on Advanced Security & Surveillance as well as Industrial Contracting Services for Wide Ranging Applications.
$0.8 Million Order for New Prison in the UK to Install a Full End-To-End System of Surveillance Products Including Hardware and Software.
State-of-the-Art Video Surveillance Security Utilizing Valerus Video Management System with Award-Winning Roughneck AI Cameras and Servers.
Novel Edge-Based Analytics Provide More Efficient Searches and Real Time, Meaningful Alarms.
AI Camera Series on Unified VMS Platform for Controlling Video, Access Control, License Plate Recognition and Other Integrated Applications.
Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) is a company that owns two operating subsidiaries: Vicon Industries Inc and Advanced Industrial Services Inc.
Vicon Industries, a subsidiary of CETX, is a global leader in advanced security and surveillance technology to safeguard businesses, schools, municipalities, hospitals and cities. Since 1967, Vicon delivers mission-critical security surveillance systems, specializing in engineering complete security solutions that simplify deployment, operation and ongoing maintenance. Vicon provides security solutions for some of the largest municipalities and businesses in the U.S. and around the world, offering a wide range of cutting-edge and compliant security technologies, from AI-driven video analytics to fully integrated access control solutions. For more information visit www.vicon-security.com
AIS – Advanced Industrial Services, a subsidiary of CETX, is a premier provider of industrial contracting services including millwrighting, rigging, piping, electrical, welding. AIS Installs high precision equipment in a wide variety of industrial markets including automotive, printing & graphics, industrial automation, packaging, and chemicals. AIS owns and operates a modern fleet of custom designed specialty equipment to assure safe and quick installation of your production equipment. Our talented staff participates in recurring instructional training, provided to ensure that the most current industry methods are being utilized to provide an efficient and safe working environment. For more information visit www.ais-york.com
Cemtrex Announces Vicon End-to-End Security System Order for Next Generation Zero-Carbon Prison System in United Kingdom
$0.8 Million in Vicon Surveillance Equipment with Latest Smart Technologies to Better Protect Prisoners, Staff and Public
On March 22nd CETX announced it has received a $0.8 million order through Vicon Industries for a new prison being built in the United Kingdom to install a full end-to-end system of Vicon's surveillance products including hardware and software.
The new Category C prison, with cell space for 1,400 prisoners, has been designed to incorporate the latest smart technologies to better protect prisoners, staff and the public. It will also be the first new prison in the U.K. set to operate as zero-carbon in the future, with an all-electric design, solar panels, heat pumps and energy-efficient lighting systems.
The new system from CETX Vicon will include state-of-the-art video surveillance security capabilities utilizing the Valerus Video Management System (VMS) and award-winning Roughneck cameras and servers. The Roughneck is a powerfully advanced, NDAA-compliant, camera lineup designed for effortless remote configuration, eliminating tedious and frustrating installations. This extensive line of vandal-resistant cameras provides models for every application, ranging from corner-mounted cameras for in-cell use and super-high resolution, hemispheric models that can capture every detail in larger spaces like mess halls and exercise yards. The order is expected to be shipped partially in the current quarter and into the following quarter.
"We are delighted to garner another major enterprise, mission critical project with this full system order for Vicon's surveillance solutions. From penitentiaries in the U.S. to the U.K., our internationally recognized brand Vicon keeps operations safe for prisoners, workers, and visitors," said Saagar Govil, Chairman and CEO of CETX. "The order also reaffirms our expectation for driving 16% revenue growth to $28 million this year for Vicon. In the U.S and internationally, corrections facilities are increasingly focusing on deploying the latest and greatest technologies and our Valerus system is an example of that. Vicon's full-featured video management systems are engineered to streamline every aspect of the security operation. We expect to see increasing demand as the corrections industry continues to invest into their operations in newer and more efficient technology.”
CETX Vicon Launches New Suite of AI-Based Analytics with Enhanced Lineup of Vicon Roughneck AI Camera Series
On March 14th CETX announced it subsidiary Vicon Industries has released a new suite of AI-based analytics in an enhanced Vicon Roughneck(R) AI Camera series, further improving its unified VMS platform for controlling video, access control, license plate recognition (LPR), and other integrated applications.
CETX Vicon's enhanced lineup of Roughneck AI Cameras and latest VMS release -- Valerus 23.1 -- combine to deliver powerful object classification, tracking, recording and forensic searching. Vicon's Roughneck AI Cameras, with impressive features including advanced analytics, smart/adaptive IR, Starlight low-light technology, and -40° operating temps, now include built-in AI-based analytics. CETX AI-based analytics intelligently identify people and vehicles to help customers perform more meaningful searches in Valerus and diminish nuisance alarms triggered by irrelevant motion. This tight integration between its enhanced cameras and Valerus further improves Vicon's established position as an end-to-end solutions provider.
CETX Benefits Include:
More efficient searches. Filtering out non-relevant video in post-incident searches so users can find needed info faster and easier.
Real time, meaningful alarms. Users are instantaneously notified about events that are important, such as people or vehicles in a restricted area, without being distracted by meaningless nuisance alarms.
Edge-based analytics. Analytics reside on the camera, which allows users to be more efficient with server resources, ultimately saving money.
Object based recording. Valerus can perform object-based recording, meaning motion-triggered events will be recorded only when they involve a person and/or vehicle, allowing for reduced storage costs.
Plug-and-play. The cameras will detect people and vehicles out of the box, allowing users to immediately take advantage of object-based recording and intelligent searches. For customers who deploy dozens or even hundreds of cameras, this feature can save several hours--if not days--of installation and setup time.
For more information on CETX visit: www.cemtrex.com
Cemtrex (NASDAQ: CETX): Meaningful technology that pushes the boundaries of how we live and work