Learning to Read: New Testament Stories eBook

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are happy to give a FREE eBook download of Learning to Read: New Testament Stories starting Friday, April 7 – Sunday, April 9, 2023 (Pacific time) available on Amazon. Happy Easter!
We hope all will enjoy this limited-time, free eBook written by Faith Sheptoski-Forbush that normally retails for $2.99 on Amazon.
Please feel free to share this non-denominational eBook about Jesus with everyone. It was written for children and adults alike. The stories are simple and easy to understand, yet motivational in helping one feel closer to their Savior, Jesus Christ.
A child will discover amazing stories that captivate their heart while being introduced to Bible vocabulary. Learning to Read: New Testament Stories is also used by homeschoolers and ESL learners who want to improve their reading skills. Learning to read has never been this easy. It makes bedtime stories fun time again!
Learning to Read: New Testament Stories is also available for purchase on Amazon in paperback and in audiobook.
About the Author
Faith Sheptoski-Forbush is a veteran school teacher, reading specialist, and blog writer with a master's degree in reading. Faith is a published author of three other book in her Learning to Read series. Faith, together with her family, likes animals, good movies, visiting unique places, trying new foods, and sports.
For free educational resources, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, or visit us at ChristiansForever.com
