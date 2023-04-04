Language Services Associates Recognized as One of the Top Workplaces USA for 2023

LSA has been named as one of the “Top Workplaces USA” and “in Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces” for 2023.
Our employees truly make a difference in the lives of people every day, and their enthusiasm shows.”
— Scott Cooper, President, LSA
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Language Services Associates (LSA), a global language service provider, is thrilled to announce it has been named as one of the “Top Workplaces USA” and “in Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces” for 2023. Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have developed a positive workplace culture that stands out.
LSA’s employees have been helping companies and governmental units break down barriers with their limited English proficient (LEP) customers and patients for over 30 years. With a dedicated team of passionate people, LSA helps facilitate meaningful communication through various customizable language solutions, including video, phone, in-person, and translations. By encouraging an inclusive working environment built on teamwork, openness, and collaboration, LSA continues to thrive in the competitive language access market.
“LSA is a very special place. It is one of the best language companies in the world because of our amazing and passionate employees. Talent, dedication, intellect, and passion drive our team, and daily promote our culture where each person can shine. Our employees truly make a difference in the lives of people every day, and their enthusiasm shows,” said Scott Cooper, LSA’s President. “Combining our individual strengths, working together, and meeting our goals through teamwork and creativity, allows us to continue doing what we love most, help people” added John Lizana, LSA’s Director of Human Resources.
Recently, LSA was also listed among DSMN8’s top ten “World’s Most Active Translation & Localization Professionals on Social -1k” list. Analyzing data from thousands of companies, DSMN8 ranked LSA among the highest when it came to employees sharing work-related content across social media platforms.
Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through a confidential employee engagement survey, conducted by Energage.
Learn more about LSA and join our team today!
Contact us at 800.305.9673 X55305 or fill out our contact form in seconds.
About LSA
Language Services Associates (LSA) offers a full suite of language interpretation solutions to help optimize the experience of limited English proficient customers and patients. Providing native language support improves the efficiency and productivity of staff, raises customer satisfaction levels, and builds loyalty. For thousands of clients worldwide, in more than 235 languages, LSA provides a competitive differentiator in the healthcare, government, financial and banking, insurance, entertainment, hospitality, and manufacturing industries.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.